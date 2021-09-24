Arslanbek Makhmudov Crushes Erkan Teper In One Round – Boxing Results

Earlier today in Quebec City, Canada, unbeaten heavyweight contender Arslanbek Makhmudov totally outgunned Erkan Teper for a one-round win.

(Photo credit: Eye of the Tiger Management- Vincent Éthier photographer)

The Russian banger decked Teper three times, with the former European heavyweight champ then being pulled out by his corner between rounds one and two. Makhmudov is now 13-0, with all 13 wins coming via the short route. Teper, who is now 39, falls to 21-4(13).

32-year-old Makhmudov, known as “Lion,” wasted no time in going for yet another quick finish (he has yet to be extended beyond the 7th round, with Jonathon Rice lasting this long with him; every other Makhmudov foe being taken out inside three rounds, with ten opponents being gone in a single round).

Teper, who was a little fleshy around the middle, came to fight, and he did land a decent right to the head that briefly seemed to get Makhmudov’s attention.

But then the Russian power-puncher opened up with a series of rights and a body shot, driving Teper around the ring. To his credit, Teper fired back when under fierce pressure, but he was just outgunned.

Teper’s mouthpiece came out, and a brief time-out was called before Makhmudov again opened up with his big right hand.

Teper was down, then he was down again, almost being bundled over, and then a left hook sent Teper down for the third time.

Teper made it back to his stool, but he was soon retired in the corner. Makhmudov really is getting a name for himself as a huge puncher.

Avoided, his team says, by the big names, Makhmudov wants to fight the best, and he is gunning for a chance at the world titles. Today’s win, Makhmudov’s second victory this year so far, saw him retain the NABA-NABF heavyweight strap.

Who might Makhmudov fight next? A better question might be, who will dare to agree to face Makhmudov next? The former amateur standout from Mozdok, Russia, who now lives in Canada, has yet to face a top-10 opponent, but this, his team insists, is not due to a lack of trying.

Makhmudov has the kind of raw power that makes you think he just might be the single most dangerous heavyweight out there right now. Maybe he is.