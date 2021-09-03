Arslanbek Makhmudov To Face Erkan Teper September 23 In Quebec

Here’s another interesting heavyweight fight set to come soon; not that it figures to last too long. Unbeaten Russian heavyweight puncher Arslanbek Makhmudov, 12-0(12) will face former European heavyweight champ Erkan Teper of Germany, the fight set for Quebec, Canada on September 23rd. Makhmudov, who lives in Canada, is coming off a :37 second KO win over Pavel Sour, and the 32-year-old has yet to be taken further than the third-round in a pro fight.

39-year-old Teper, 21-3(12) has won two in a row since being KO’d by Robert Helenius back in September of 2018. It will be interesting to see if Teper, perhaps best known for his fight with David Price (a KO win in 2015), can extend Makhmudov. Camille Estephan, Makhmudov’s promoter, recently called his fighter “the most feared heavyweight in the world.” Certainly, the former amateur standout has genuine punching power, and according to Estephan, the big names are running scared of him.

Speaking with Sky Sports a few weeks ago, Estephan said he thinks Makhmudov is ready for the kind of big fight that will lead him to a shot at a world title. Instead, for now, Makhmudov gets Teper. Teper is a big guy himself at 6’5”, this the same height as Makhmudov, and he has good experience. But how much has Teper got left? Teper has been around for quite some time, that’s for sure. Fans may recall the reported failed drugs test Teper had after his crushing KO win over Price. All that seems a long time ago now.

Makhmudov is a huge favourite to win on September 23 and another quick KO looks very possible, perhaps probable. How far can Makhmudov go? Are the top names really swerving him, and if so, will they continue to do so?

Estephan told Sky Sports his fighter has the kind of raw power that “can put anyone to sleep.” It looks like it will be Erkan Teper’s turn next. Don’t blink when the bell rings to get this one underway.