Anthony Yarde faces Walter Gabriel Sequeira this Sat. on ESPN+

One of the heaviest hitters in the light heavyweight division, Anthony Yarde, will play the role of headliner on Saturday when he defends the WBO Intercontinental title against Walter Gabriel Sequeira at the Brentwood Centre in Brentwood, England. Yarde-Sequeira highlights a stacked card of boxing that will stream live in the United States beginning at 2:30 p.m. ET on ESPN +.





“I could fight for a world title and win it, but it is about getting to that stage and staying there,” Yarde said. “I had 12 amateur fights and just 16 professional fights, so I am inexperienced. I want 10 years in boxing and I have been professional for three years, so with seven years left, there is no rush.”

In one of the co-feature bouts, former world title challenger Gary Corcoran (18-2, 8 KOs) will battle Johnny Garton (22-1-1, 9 KOs) for the vacant British welterweight title. Corcoran, who fought then-champion Jeff Horn for the WBO welterweight title in December of last year (losing via 11th-round TKO), rebounded with a fifth-round knockout over Victor Ray Ankrah on June 30. Garton, meanwhile, is unbeaten in his last 12 fights.

Popular British middleweight “Smokin” Joe Mullender (10-2, 4 KOs) will return to action after nearly one year away from the ring.

In a super middleweight fight, a pair of unbeatens will match up when Umar Sadiq (3-0, 1 KO) faces Zak Chelli (4-0, 2 KOs). And, in a special heavyweight attraction, Nathan Gorman (13-0, 11 KOs), will look to extend his knockout streak to five in an eight-round clash versus Kamil Sokolowski (5-12-2, 2 KOs).





Yarde (16-0, 15 KOs) has not gone the distance since his second pro fight and has 10 knockouts in the first or second round during his 14-bout knockout streak. A native of the Hackney borough of London, Yarde captured the WBO European light heavyweight crown in July 2017 with a first-round TKO against Richard Baranyi. He has a pair of seventh-round knockout wins in 2018, and in June, he became the first man to stop Dariusz Sek as a pro. Sequeira (21-4, 15 KOs) is riding a four-bout winning streak and has only been knocked out once as a professional.

