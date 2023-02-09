Joshua’s trajectory is on the way down, and Franklin’s is on the way up” – Dmitry Salita

Promoter Dmitry Salita says Anthony Joshua, coming off consecutive defeats, is on the downward trajectory in his career, whereas Jermaine Franklin is on his way up heading into their headliner contest on April 1st on DAZN at the O2 Arena in London, England.

Salita feels that the former two-time heavyweight champion Joshua (24-3, 22 KOs) has lost his hunger after ten years in the pro ranks and has accomplished so much in such a short time span.

Franklin (21-1, 14 KOs) is the hungrier fighter of the two, Salita says, because he wants to win a world title and enjoy the fame that comes with that.

Joshua has made a lot of money, with a net worth estimated at $80 million, making it difficult for him to have the same ambition as a fighter like the 29-year-old Franklin, who hasn’t made that kind of dough.

Is this the end for Joshua?

Going by how Joshua has performed since 2017, there’s a very good chance that Franklin will defeat him and end his career on April 1st. As such, it would be a good idea for AJ’s loyal fans to tune in to watch him because this might be the last time they see him in action live.

“I feel this fight is the unofficial recognition that Jermaine Franklin won thee fight,” said promoter Dmitry Salita to Boxing Social about Jermaine Franklin getting the lucrative Anthony Joshua clash after he his questionable decision loss to Dillian Whyte last November in London.

“Had he not won this fight, he wouldn’t have gotten this fight and it wouldn’t be the excitement with the fans and the press of the possibility of AJ having a loss.

“So I think Jermaine showed that he can perform thousands of miles away from home in front of a hostile crowd. That’s something that AJ wasn’t able to do in New York City on June 1st, 2019 [against Andy Ruiz Jr in their first fight].

“This fight is about trajectory. AJ’s trajectory is on the way down, and Jermaine’s is on the way up. With having a consistent trainer and being able to perform in the ring at the highest level, this is an exciting opportunity for Jermaine. He’s young, he’s hungry, and it’s going to be a great night on April 1st,” Salita said.

Franklin catching AJ at best time

“No doubt about it,” said Salita when asked if this is the best time for Franklin to fight Joshua with his trajectory going downward. “In the midst of changing trainers, coming off two losses, AJ is a great fighter, one of the best heavyweights of this generation, some historic wins, in particular against Wladimir Klitschko, one of the greatest heavyweight fights of this era and an incredible athlete in the sport of boxing,” said Salita.

“He’s a popular figure outside of the ring. I’m a fan of AJ. I think he’s fantastic, but I do think he’s not as hungry as he once was. We’re all human, and he obviously has reached so many incredible goals and accomplishments.

“Jermaine is still on his way, hungry for the world title, hungry for the fame, hungry for all the benefits that come with being a champion and a top athlete. That’s what’s on the line and Jermaine is definitely hungrier than Anthony is for sure,” said Salita.



