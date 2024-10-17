Anthony Joshua Paid For Kevin Mitchell’s Brother’s Funeral

Former two-time lightweight world title challenger Kevin Mitchell revealed that Anthony Joshua Paid for his brother’s funeral.

According to the Irish Sun, Kevin’s 31-year-old brother died in a recent motorcycle accident. Joshua called Kevin’s home, asked to speak with his mother, and told her that he would pay for the funeral.

It was a class act by the two-time heavyweight champion Joshua, whose coming off a fifth round knockout loss to IBF champion Daniel Dubois on September 21st, and he hasn’t said whether he’s going to fight him again or go in a different direction toward fighting Tyson Fury in 2025.

“He [called me] and said, ‘Is your mum there? Can I speak to her, please?’ We’re all worried about burying my brother, how will we get money, we’ve all got mortgages to pay and no one’s working. I was stressed, I was under a lot of pressure, and he went, ‘Alice, do you mind if I get it?’ My mum didn’t quite hear him. He went, ‘I’m going to pay for his funeral, Alice, if you don’t mind.’ And he paid for it,” said Kevin Mitchroom to the Irish Sun.

Mitchell (39-4, 24 KOs) fought professionally from 2004 to 2015 and had wins over notable fighters like Briedis Prescott, John Murray, and Karim El Ouazghari.

Anthony Joshua has a huge net worth estimated to be in the $200 million range, and that number is likely to soar into the $300 million range after he faces Tyson Fury twice. Two fights against Fury, trilogy with Oleksandr Usyk and a rematch with Dubois could see Joshua retire with a fortune in the $400+ million range.

Daniel Dubois’ trainer, Don Charles, says he doesn’t want the 35-year-old Joshua to take the rematch against his fighter because he’s worried about his health.

“I don’t want him to have that rematch because they’re not caring about his health,” said Don Charles to Joy Sports on X. “If it’s God’s plan, yes, but in my opinion, remove the money from it. He shouldn’t go anywhere near Daniel Dubois. Daniel Dubois is bad for his health.”