Anthony Joshua / Jarrell Miller Clash Looking Likely For June 1st In New York

It’s looking ever more likely WBA/IBF/WBO heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua will fight Jarrell Miller next. According to a piece via RingTV.com, “sources within the industry” said that while a second fight between AJ and fellow Brit Dillian Whyte is also still being discussed, the date of April 13th (when, it was initially assumed Joshua would fight at Wembley) is now dead.





Unbeaten “Big Baby” Miller has been sent an offer from Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn; a “multi-million dollar deal” according to the source who spoke with RingTV.com, and the fight, if signed and sealed, would take place at Madison Square Garden in New York.

So it seems that, unless that return bout between AJ and Whyte gets made instead, Joshua will be packing his passport and heading off for his long awaited U.S debut. Miller, from Brooklyn, has of course been calling for a shot at the unbeaten 22-0 (21) champ for some time. No, Miller has not beaten anyone that has earned him a world title shot (unless you think guys like Tomasz Adamek and Bogdan Dinu qualify, or Johan Duhaupas, Mariusz Wach, or Gerald Washington), but the 315 pounder is a good fighter, an even better talker, and he has a fan following.

Who knows, maybe Miller, 23-0-1(20) is the real deal, maybe he will prove as much and actually upset the British superstar – on the first day of June just a few miles from home. The fight would/will go out on DAZN, another major coup for the big-money platform.





Regarding the more deserving (of a world title shot) Whyte, it will be interesting to see who the once-beaten contender fights next if Miller does indeed get the shot at AJ ahead of him. And Trevor Bryan, who was in talks to fight Miller, who might he fight next instead of Miller?

It seems though, that Joshua’s next fight is at last close to getting done. All we need now is for that big Deontay Wilder/Tyson Fury rematch to get signed, sealed and delivered. That fight too is likely to take place at a venue in the U.S. The world heavyweight title could be returning to America in a big way here in 2019.