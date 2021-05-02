Andy Ruiz vs Luis Ortiz Next?

Andy Ruiz got the win last night, surviving an early knockdown and a game effort from veteran Chris Arreola, and fans are already asking “The Destroyer” what’s next. Ruiz, who says he didn’t get the performance he was looking for against Arreola, primarily due to ring-rust, although he is not taking anything away the 40 year old Arreola’s effort, added that he wants to “stay busy” and that he might fight again in three months.

The slimmer version of Ruiz looked good last night, in the second half of the fight anyway, and it is to be hoped the former heavyweight champ remains disciplined and active from here on out. The one name that keeps coming up, and has come up again as far as who could be next for Ruiz, is Luis Ortiz. Ortiz watched last night’s fight and he wants Ruiz next. Ruiz says this would be “an exciting fight,” and it’s definitely one he is up for. We fans would sure watch it. Last night’s fight was criticised for being a P-P-V offering, but not too many fans would complain about paying to see Ruiz Vs. Ortiz.

Ortiz, 32-2(27) might be as old as dirt (officially the Cuban is 42 yet some people feel he is older than that) but he is also a dangerous southpaw with great experience and punching ability. Ortiz last fought in November of 2020, when he picked up an easy, somewhat farcical stoppage win over an overwhelmed Alexander Flores. And as we know, Ortiz has only been beaten by Deontay Wilder. It would be interesting to see what would happen if Ortiz managed to crack Ruiz’ chin the way Arreola did.

But again, Ruiz was rusty last night, having his first fight in well over a year, and the 31 year old got a full 12 rounds in. Ruiz wanted a stoppage win, but those 12 rounds of action will have done him the world of good. Now 34-2(22), Ruiz is back on track for another shot at the world title. If he can defeat Ortiz, Ruiz will be able to shout for a title chance. Let’s hope it is indeed Ruiz Vs. Ortiz next. Ortiz doesn’t figure to have too much time left in which to achieve his own dream of becoming champion.