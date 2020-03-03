Andy Ruiz’ Return Now Looking Like August

Adam Kownacki and Chris Arreola Both Being Discussed





We still await confirmation of Andy Ruiz’ new trainer (to replace Manny Robles, who was let go not too long into the new year) and we also wait for an official date and opponent for the former heavyweight champ’s comeback. There was talk a while back of how Ruiz, yet to box since his wholly disappointing loss to Anthony Joshua in their big December 7 rematch, might face Luis Ortiz in the summer.

This fight may still happen, but according to a tweet from top boxing scribe Mike Coppinger, Ruiz’ return is being planned for August and that two names being discussed are Adam Kownacki and Chris Arreola. Both possible match-ups have some appeal to them. Unbeaten contender Kownacki faces Robert Helenius this Saturday but he is fully expected to win. As for Arreola, he was last seen going to war over 12 pulsating rounds with Kownacki, the August 2019 battle being a Fight of the Year candidate.





If Kownacki, 20-0(15) does as expected and takes care of Helenius (who is talking a great fight going into Saturday night’s bout) his all-action, care little for defence style and approach would gel well with Ruiz’ style. It could make for a great fight. Arreola, 38-6-1(33) may or may not decide to take the Ruiz fight, but at age 38 (39 this week) “The Nightmare” might have seriously considered retirement. Perhaps a lucrative offer to fight Ruiz will keep Arreola in the game a while longer.

Arreola was in top shape for the Kownacki slugfest and if he can pull out one more full-on training camp and then another performance like the one he gave last August, this too could turn out to be a great action fight.

Fans were hoping Ruiz would make his ring return sooner than August (eight months on from the Joshua flop), that “The Destroyer” would make a real statement of intent by coming back hard and fast. But it looks as though we’ll have to wait until the late summer before we get any idea of how serious Ruiz really is about becoming world heavyweight champion for a second time.