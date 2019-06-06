Andy Ruiz On Anthony Joshua Rematch In The UK: If They Want Me To Go Over There, They’ve Got To Give Me $50 Million

Brand new WBA/IBF/WBO heavyweight champ Andy Ruiz might come across as a nice guy, in fact he might be a genuinely nice guy, but he is currently showing he has a quite ruthless side to him when it comes to calling the shots. At the very least, Ruiz is showing he has full knowledge of just what a big commodity, what a big money-making machine he really can be.





Ahead of the talked of return match with Anthony Joshua – who tells us he desperately wants to avenge the shocking seventh-round stoppage loss he suffered this past Saturday night in his US debut – Ruiz is telling it like it is as far as what his earning power should be. If Joshua wants the fight at home in the UK, his team are going to have to pay for it, as Ruiz made clear when speaking with Fight Hub.

“Right now my team, they’re negotiating everything right now. I’ve just got to stay busy, stay healthy and be ready for the rematch,” Ruiz said. “I’d love it to be here in the United States or in Mexico, you know. It all depends on the team and what they negotiate. If they want me to go over there, they’ve got to give me $50 million. If they want to come over here…..It’s just negotiations, you know.”

There seems little doubt promoter Eddie Hearn will do all he can to get Ruiz to fight the sequel in the UK, but would he go as far as to assure Ruiz such a monster payday? If the fight were to be held in a huge stadium in the UK (and early reports say Cardiff’s Principality Stadium is the frontrunner to host the return fight), chances are strong the place would sell out. And that would mean a ton of money would be generated. If Hearn can afford to secure Ruiz – arguably the hottest fighter in the sport right now, at least the most talked about; even amongst casual fans – a $50 million payday, then perhaps he will do so.





Getting those belts back, AJ putting right his terrible wrong, might be all that matters.