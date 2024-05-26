Ammo Williams Vows to Flatten Unbeaten Hamzah Sheeraz on Saturday

Austin ‘Ammo’ Williams predicts that he’ll leave the highly touted unbeaten Hamzah Sheeraz “flat” on the canvas this Saturday, June 1st, in their 12-round middleweight contest on the 5 vs 5 event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The 25-year-old Sheeraz (19-0, 15 KOs) is the team capable for Queensberry, and he’s a lot of pressure on his shoulders with that responsibility being their top guy going against the unbeaten Matchroom fighter, Ammo Williams (16-0, 11 KOs) in their clash, live on DAZN PPV at the Kingdom Arena.

It’s a tough one to pick a win because neither of these two middleweights has fought good enough opposition to make an accurate pick. The five-year professional Ammo’s best name on his resume is 39-year-old Steve Rolls.

A Test of Sheeraz’s Mettle

The lanky 6’3″ Sheeraz’s best opponent to date is Liam Williams, who is well past his prime. Sheeraz’s promoter raves about his punching power, but his shots don’t look devastatingly powerful.

It’s more of a case of the opposition being low-level second-tier fighters. Saturday night will be the first real test for Sheeraz, where boxing fans can see if he’s got the goods or not.

“Considering the rankings and the governing bodies, I need to get rid of him and get rid of him in good fashion,” said Hamzah Sheeraz to TNT Sports Boxing about needing to defeat Austin ‘Ammo’ Williams this Saturday to get in position to fight for a world title at middleweight.

“100%. I have full faith in my team, and all I have to do is do what they say, and the rewards will come,” Sheeraz said.

Ammo Williams’ Prediction

“On June 1st, it’s going to come down to me and you. My focus is totally on you,” said Ammo Williams. “Nobody else can throw punches for you. Nobody else can be in the clinches for you. Nobody else can smell.”

“I’m not trying to smell you. I’m trying to knock you out,” said Hamzah Sheeraz. “Whatever happens is whatever I want to happen. Whether I win by points or win by knockout, I win my way regardless.”

“Hamzah will never be the same. His viewpoint is highly touted in the United Kingdom. The best tall, dominating tower inferno,” said Ammo, making fun of Sheeraz.

“You said it. That’s what you have in your mind,” said Sheeraz.

“That will all change on June 1st. That will all change,” said Ammo. “He’ll be flat. Height won’t matter anymore. I’m going for it all. I’m training with everything I got. I’m giving it everything. It’s not about points. It’s not about that.

“You have never been in the ring with anybody like me. You’ll experience it. You’ll see,” said Williams.