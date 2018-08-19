Amir Khan Wants UK Stadium Super-Fight With Manny Pacquiao This December

Amir Khan believes he is one of only a very small number of British fighting stars who can fill out a cavernous stadium, with 60 to 80,000 paying fans in attendance. Heavyweight champ Anthony Joshua has proven a number of times he is such a star attraction, and Khan says that with the “right dance partner,” he can be as well.





Speaking with Sky Sports, Khan said that he and Manny Pacquiao would be a fight big enough to fill such a large stadium. Khan must get past Samuel Vargas in the second fight of his comeback on September 8 but he says that Eddie Hearn is looking at making a big December fight for him – and Khan wants it to be against superstar Manny Pacquiao.

“I can’t afford to look past this fight and I’m not really paying any attention to it, but I have read a few things about Eddie talking to people and Eddie wanting me to fight before the end of the year, so let’s see,” he exclusively told Sky Sports. “But I really do believe I am one of the few who can sell out a stadium in the UK. It’s more than just the stadium, it’s the personality and person who sells that fight and it’s the dance partner, as well. A Manny Pacquiao fight would be massive, anywhere in the world. He is a good fighter, a slick fighter, he’s a huge name in boxing and I am sure if he came to the UK, the UK fans would want to come and see him. There’s a lot of history between us: we’ve been sparring partners, we’ve trained together, we’ve got similar styles.”

Khan said that with the style of fighting he and Pac-Man have, a fight between he and the living legend would be “a war,” from round-one to however long the fight lasted. Khan is right when he says UK fight fans would come in their tens of thousands to see Pacquiao fight here, and Khan says winning a world title by defeating Pacquiao would be the ultimate for him. Eddie Hearn is reportedly trying to sign Pacquiao up and have him star on his DAZN network so let’s see if the promoter can work his magic.

Pacquiao Vs. Khan: who wins?