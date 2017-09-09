Amir Khan Picks Canelo To Beat Golovkin

Boxing ace Amir Khan will be a BoxNation studio guest for the epic encounter between middleweight kingpins Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin.

The pair meet at the T-Mobile Arena next Saturday night in a genuine ‘Fight of the Decade’ showdown between the two hottest 160-pounders in the world.





Kazakh knockout king Golovkin puts his WBC, WBA and IBF belts all on the line against two-division world champion Alvarez, who is regarded as boxing’s next pay-per-view superstar.

30-year-old Khan, who bravely moved up two-weight divisions to take on feared Mexican Canelo in his last fight, will be on the BoxNation couch to give a detailed insight into how the mouth-watering clash is likely to play out.

“This is going to be a very special fight,” said Khan. “It’s one which I’m really looking forward to watching because fans have been asking to see this for a long time. These are the two best middleweights in the world taking on each other. It’s the way that boxing should be – the best fighting the best.”





Khan believes that the flame-haired Canelo will come out victorious on the night following a string of impressive performances.

“Going on their past few performances I think that Canelo is only getting better and will get the win. Golovkin is an excellent fighter but his last performance against Danny Jacobs would have given Canelo a lot of encouragement,” said Khan.

“Golovkin had trouble dealing with Jacobs and Canelo has even more skills. I’ve been in the ring with him and he’s quick, has good movement and is a big puncher. I know a lot of people think Golovkin is the puncher going into this fight but Canelo’s power should not be underestimated.

“As hard as they both hit I think Canelo will take the fight on points. He is an excellent counter-puncher and likes fighters coming to him, something which Golovkin does.

“Golovkin tends to walk down fighters he is physically stronger than but he won’t have it all his own way against Canelo because he is just as imposing and won’t be bullied,” said Khan.

The Olympic silver medalist thinks the fight has the makings of an all-time classic, following in the footsteps of some of boxing’s memorable middleweight clashes.

“This fight does remind me of the great fights of the past when the middleweight division was thriving. Everyone remembers the era of Tommy Hearns, Marvin Hagler, Sugar Ray Leonard and Roberto Duran when they all fought each other. Even today we still talk about it. This fight has the potential to be a modern classic and I do think it will live up to the hype.”

32 Red To Sponsor Boxnation’s Canelo V Golovkin Coverage

32 Red, part of the Kindred Group, are delighted to announce an exclusive deal to sponsor BoxNation’s coverage of the most eagerly-anticipated fight in generations between two-division World Champion Canelo Alvarez and WBC, WBA and IBF Middleweight World Champion Gennady “GGG” Golovkin.

The pair are set for a colossal clash next Saturday night at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, in a fight that has fans across the world captivated.

Earlier this week, the ‘Channel of Champions’ announced details of how UK fans can watch the biggest fight in boxing.

For more information and details on the Canelo v Golovkin superfight on Saturday 16th September please visit boxnation.com.