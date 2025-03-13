‘Haney Will Go Down’: Ramirez’s Confident Ahead of May 2nd Fight

Jose Ramirez is confident he can drop Devin Haney if he hits him “solid on the chin” in their catweight fight at welterweight on May 2nd at Times Square in New York City.

Haney-Ramirez is the chief support bout on the Ryan Garcia vs. Rolando ‘Rolly’ Romero card, and there will be a lot of eyeballs watching this fight. Haney needs to win because he’s the rematch with Ryan that’s being planned for October by Turki Alalshikh.

Rematch Risk

If Devin gets destroyed by Jose Ramirez, maybe that rematch will go bye-bye, and someone else will get that coveted spot. It wouldn’t make sense for Haney to (31-0, 15 KOs) to fight Kingry if Ramirez beats him, because it would be two straight losses for him. Fans can’t respect that.

The former WBC and WBO 140-lb champion Ramirez (29-2, 18 KOs) is facing Haney (31-0, 15 KOs) at the perfect moment. He is coming off a long one-year layoff and a career-worst performance in his loss to Ryan Garcia last April. Haney was completely humiliated by Ryan and dropped three times.

“I’m sure if I land a solid one on Devin Haney, I’m going to put him down,” said Jose Ramirez to Snowqueen LA about his fight against Devin Haney on May 2nd at Times Square in New York City. “I feel like if I hit anyone in my weight class all the way up to 160, if I hit them with a solid shot on the chin, anyone can go down. It’s boxing with eight ounce gloves.”

Haney is the favorite in this fight, but that doesn’t mean anything. His punch resistance might not be up to the task of handling the power shots from Ramirez, who can punch, and looks like he’s weighing in the 180s now. He’s got the size to finish what Garcia started last April, and spoil the plans for a lucrative rematch in October.

Ramirez would like to take Haney’s spot as the opponent for Ryan in October, and that’s what promoter Oscar De La Hoya is obviously hoping for as well. If Jose wins, it’ll be up to Turki if he’s interested in making a fight between him and Ryan instead of Haney.