“Adverse Finding” In Willie Monroe Jr. Drugs Test, Jermall Charlo May Now Fight Matt Korobov On Dec. 22

And Willie Monroe Junior was talking such a great fight, too. According to a news story from RingTV.com, Monroe Jr. will likely be pulled from his December 22nd fight with Jermall Charlo, the WBC interim champ at middleweight, due to how his urine test produced an “adverse finding.” Nothing official has happened yet, Ring reports, but action is expected to be taken tomorrow, and it is highly likely Monroe Jr. will lose out on his big chance.





Matt Korobov of Russia, who was set to fight an eight-rounder on the December 22 under-card, is now expected to step in and fight the undefeated Charlo instead. Korobov has reportedly agreed terms for the fight. If this does prove to be the case, Korobov, 28-1(14) will have to get down to 160 pounds, his eight-rounder being scheduled to take place up at the higher weight of 168 pounds.

Charlo of course wants the big, big fights; against Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin. With a short-notice fight anything can happen, to the champion and to the challenger. Charlo was of course getting ready to tackle a tricky mover in Monroe Jr. while he will now (likely) have to get to grips with Korobov, who is a far more aggressive fighter than the slickster from Philly.

Charlo, though, says he doesn’t give a “f**k” about Monroe’s (likely) failed test, that he is ready for absolutely anyone in the division and that he will take care of business on December 22 no matter who his opponent will be.





As for Monroe Jr. who has been in there with the best, including Golovkin, Billy Joe Saunders (both losses) and Gabriel Rosado, he is unfortunately the latest big name to test positive (again, likely – nothing has yet been 100-percent confirmed) for an illegal substance over the past few months. It remains to be seen whether or not Monroe Jr. and his team will file an appeal if he does in fact lose out on the Charlo fight.