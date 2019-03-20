Adrien Broner: The Bad Guy Who Just Cannot Help Himself – Broner threatens to kill gay people in vile rant

Adrien Broner, very possibly the boxer with the single most offensive attitude imaginable, just cannot help himself it seems. Already owning up to a long list of crimes and misdemeanour’s, Broner’s latest indiscretion is perhaps the most vulgar, the most offensive. Broner, last seen in the ring being spanked by a 40 year old still got it Manny Pacquiao, took to his official instagram page earlier today, and “The Problem,” (a man who clearly has quite a few problems and issues that need sorting out) let loose with a torrent of abuse aimed at gay people.





Apparently, as per the source that broke the story, TMZ Sports, Broner was angered when another man basically accused the boxer of flirting with him. A somewhat chubby looking Broner appears in the video in which he speaks of “shooting them in the face,” and that he “don’t like gay s**t.”

“If any f****** punk ass n****r come run up on me trying to touch me and all that gay s***, I’m letting you know right now – if I ain’t got my gun on me, I’m knocking you the f*** out,” Broner said. “If I got my gun on me, I’m shooting you in the f****** face, and that’s on God and them. I’m not playing with none of these n******. I don’t like gay s***.”

According to some people, Broner could have legal action taken against him for this, his latest display of unstable and worrying behaviour. Broner just does not learn from his mistakes, and he sure has made more than a few of them. We can now add the label, homophobe to Broner’s list of “qualities.”





It seems almost an age ago now when Broner, a young and naturally gifted boxer, seemed set for true superstardom. Called, by some, ‘the new Floyd Mayweather,’ Broner even managed to come across as quite charming and likeable. Now, after suffering defeat in his biggest, most hi-profile fights, this man-child would not be missed if he never fought in the ring again.

Expect an official apology from Broner in the coming days once he realises the kind of trouble he could be in. But it seems it will just be a matter of time before Broner implodes once again.