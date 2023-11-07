Adrien Broner tells Ryan Garcia: “Send the contract”

Adrien Broner just found out about a previous offer from Golden Boy Promotions for him to face Ryan Garcia and says he’s up for taking the fight.

The recent video of shirtless, pot-bellied Broner arguing with workers about the food at a drive-through hamburger joint suggests that he’s probably not going to be able to get down to 140 without it killing him for a fight with Ryan Garcia.

If you’re Golden Boy boss Oscar De La Hoya, you have to take a good hard look at the physical condition of Broner and predict that he will probably not be capable of melting off that Elvis paunch by February without superhuman discipline, which is unlikely to happen.

It won’t be a big deal if Ryan is open to the idea of fighting Broner at 147, but even that weight might not be enough of a cushion.

It’s hard to believe that Broner was once one of the best fighters in the world when he campaigned at super featherweight, but those were the good old days.

In his prime, Broner was a better fighter than Ryan Garcia could ever hope to be. That was 11+ years ago, and that version of Broner is long gone.

If there was an offer made to Broner’s promoter Don King from Golden Boy, for a fight with Ryan, it’s questionable how serious they were. Ryan Garcia has these three options for early 2024:

Teofimo Lopez – WBO 140-lb champion

Devin Haney

Gervonta Davis

It’ll be up to Ryan Garcia, who he wants to fight in February, and it’s difficult to believe that he would choose Broner unless his self-confidence has been dented to such a level that he doesn’t feel capable of fighting Teofimo, Haney, or Tank.

Broner (35-4-1, 24 KOs) wants Golden Boy to send the contract to him, and he’ll fight Ryan (23-1, 19 KOs) next, provided he wins his December 2nd bout against Oscar Duarte.

It’s not a given that Ryan gets past Duarte because this guy is hungry, and he can punch. He will go after Ryan’s midsection to try and make him quit as he did against Tank Davis when he got hit in the breadbasket.

The 34-year-old former four-division world champion Broner insists that he doesn’t need a tune-up to get ready for the fight with Ryan in early next year. He’ll be ready.

This would give Broner a chance for a new beginning to restart his faded, stalled-out career, which is currently going out on a whimper with him facing exclusively obscure fighters Bill Hutchinson and Jovanie Santiago.