Abdullah Mason vs. Augustin Quintana Added to Mbilli-Derevyanchenko Card on August 17th

Abdullah Mason (14-0, 12 KOs) will be taking an eight-round stay-busy fight against Augustin Quintana (19-2-1, 12 KOs) on the undercard of Christian Mbilli vs. Sergiy Derevyanchenko on August 17th.

Quintana, 27, was knocked out recently by Juan Javier Carasco in the fifth round on December 30th, 2022. He won’t likely give the red-hot Abdullah Mason any trouble, but it’ll be a different look. The Argentinian Quintana will come to fight will put pressure on Mason, which should make it an interesting one for as long as it lasts.

The event will be at the Centre Videotron in Quebec City and will be shown live on ESPN and ESPN+ at 10 pm ET/7 pm PT.

Top Rank is keeping the 20-year-old prospect Mason as busy as possible to get five fights this year. Mason says he hopes to fight for a world title in 2025, but that’s unlikely.

It’s hard to believe that Mason outperformed the former Top Rank fighter, Shakur Stevenson. He also has looked much better than two other lightweights signed to the promotional company, Raymond Muratalla, and Keyshawn Davis.

Last weekend, Mason massacred Luis Lebon in three rounds in the fight of the night on the Shakur Stevenson vs. Artem Harutyunyan card on ESPN at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. Mason outshined everybody on the card, including Keyshawn Davis, the 2020 Olympic silver medalist.

If Mason keeps looking impressive the way he has, the best-case scenario is for him to challenge for a world title in 2026. Top Rank is trying to angle one of their other prospects, Keyshawn Davis, into a world title.

If he wins a title, that would be the guy that Mason would probably fight unless Shakur Stevenson is still holding a title by then. He’s arguably the weakest link among the current champions at 135, and Mason would clean up a guy like him.

In another undercard fight, heavyweights Arslanbek Makhmudov and Guido Vianello will be battling it out in a match that should be a war.