A Look At The Eight U.S Boxers Who Will Go For Gold In Paris

Recently, the boxers who will represent Great Britain at the Paris Olympics were named, and we now have a look at the eight boxers from America who will be trying to bring home gold when competing in France. The Olympics are always special in more ways than one, and we fight fans always make sure we tune in, looking – indeed hoping – to see the next Ali, Foreman, Frazier, De La Hoya, Lewis, Leonard, Spinks, or Patterson…

The eight boxers who will represent the USA in boxing in 2024 are:

– Roscoe Hill – flyweight

– Jahmal Harvey – featherweight

– Omari Jones – welterweight

– Joshua Edwards – super heavyweight

– Jennifer Lozano – flyweight

– Alyssa Mendoza – featherweight

– Jajaira Gonzalez – lightweight

– Morelle McCane – welterweight

Eight boxers, comprising four women and four men, all looking to take back the glory the US once almost took for granted in terms of boxing triumph at the Olympics. It was a once glorious time for US fighters when greats such as the above-listed fighters took home the medals regularly. However, over recent years, America has not had anything as much success in boxing at the Olympics.

The eight talented boxers who make up the new squad aim to change things.

Roscoe Hill, who will box at flyweight, might be a familiar name to some fight fans. Hill’s father trained with heavyweight legend George Foreman (who won Olympic gold in Mexico at the 1968 Games), while 29-year-old Roscoe has spent some major quality time training at Foreman’s gym in Texas. Also, George baptized Roscoe. As talented and as hard-working as his seven teammates are, Hill is seen by plenty of people as the best hope to bring home an Olympic medal.

It promises to be a great Olympiad, not only for the boxers but also for all the athletes competing from around the world.

The boxing action will get underway on July 27th, with the final taking place in August 10th.

Will America win a medal, or a number of medals, here in 2024?