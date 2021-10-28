Porter coming to knock out Crawford

Shawn Porter says he’s coming to knockout WBO welterweight champion Terence ‘Bud’ Crawford on November 20th at the Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino in Las Vegas.

Porter (31-3-1, 17 KOs) says he’s ready to put massive heat on the 34-year-old Crawford (37-0, 28 KOs) to get him out of there in their ESPN+ PPV fight.

Shawn states that he’s not just trying to sell the fight by boasting about how he’s going to knock out Crawford. He honestly believes he’s going to stop him with his pressure.

It’s quite possible Porter could succeed in stopping the Nebraska native Crawford if he’s able to force him into an inside war, and not let him get space to throw his counter shots.

Crawford’s whole game is based on his counter punching and switch-hitting. If Porter can take that away from him by forcing Crawford into an inside brawl on November 20th, he just might succeed in stopping him.

Porter wants to KO Crawford

“I’m prepared to throw all the heat necessary to get this guy out of there,” said Shawn Porter to Fighthype on his fight with Crawford.

“With this one, I don’t have to say I’m going to knock this dude out or I’m trying to knock this dude out just so I can sell tickets or to get them to believe that I don’t consider us friends until we get in the ring.

“I flat out trying to knock this dude [Crawford] out because he is where he is, and he is who he is and he’s done everything that he’s done and I got to have that.

“This dude has a glow around him. I’m used to that glow. The boxing world may not know about that glow, but my family and my friends close to me know there’s a glow.

“There’s something special about Shawn Porter. I don’t know how to sell that glow. I’m going for that glow.

“I want anybody that sees this to know, I want to knock this dude [Crawford] out. I’m going in there every single round to do the job.

“For every fighter, the job is to hurt, to bring pain, and, of course, it’s to win. There is a chance that you could get knocked out. I told him [Crawford], ‘How do you feel about our friendship right now?’ And he said, ‘Yo, until after the fight, we ain’t friends,’ and I said, ‘Shoot, I hope after the fight we can be friends.’

“I’m something bit and when it happens, I hope he [Crawford] is alright,” said Porter.

It’s difficult foreseeing Porter scoring a knockout over Crawford given his poor performances against Errol Spence Jr. and Yordenis Ugas in the last two years.

Those are the only talented fighters that Porter has fought in the last two years, and he arguably lost to both. The judges gave Porter a 12 round split decision win over Ugas, but he should have lost.

Porter is coming into the fight with Crawford having been out of the ring for 14 months since his last fight against fringe contender Sebastian Formell in August 2020.

Shawn to force Crawford to brawl

“I think that’s the fight that everybody would love to see,” said Porter about Crawford potentially brawling with him the way that Errol Spence Jr. did in 2019.

“We got a lot of that in my fight with Errol Spence Jr. Errol Spence isn’t really a backward fighter, which kind of worked to my advantage, and I feel like I forced him to fight.

“I’m going to force this young man [34-year-old Crawford]. If his game plan isn’t to stand there toe-to-toe, who would? It’s not really smart.

“If he’s willing to stand toe-to-toe, I’m going to find my moments and what I have to do. I’m not going to go brash brothers with this dude back and forth and trade. If that’s what he wants to do, I love it,” said Porter.

Crawford is actually a year older than the 33-year-old Porter, so he’s not exactly a “young man.”

In boxing terms, Crawford is an old man, who might have four more years as a top fighter left before the young lions pick him off and tear him to pieces.

If Porter intends on forcing Crawford into brawling with him, he’s going to need a good set of wheels because he’s likely to move around the ring if he doesn’t like the heat that’s being put on him.

We saw Crawford use his legs to avoid pressure in his fights with Viktor Postol, Amir Khan, and Felix Diaz and he’ll likely do the same against Porter if he’s not comfortable.