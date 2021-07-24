Joyce Joyce vs. Carlos Takam – live action from Wembley

Heavyweights Joe Joyce and Carlos Takam will be battling it out tonight in a fight that promises to be a bloody war from start to finish on BT Sport at the SSE Arena in London, UK. Takam (39-5-1, 28 KOs) comes into the fight the underdog against the A-side favorite Joyce (12-0, 11 KOs), but it’s one of those fights where literally anything can happen.

Boxing 247 live results of the Joyce-Takam undercard:

WBO European super welterweight Hamzah Sheeraz (13-0, 9 KOs) stopped challenger Ezequiel Gurria (15-2, 3 KOs) in the fifth round. Gurria hit the deck twice in the fifth round before the fight was stopped at 2:23 of the round.

In a nice little mismatch, welterweight Sam Noakes (7-0, 7 KOs) battered and stopped Naeem Ali (2-71-1, 1 KO) by a second-round knockout. The bout came to an end after the second due to Ali suffering a fractured nose. Hopefully, Noakes steps up against someone with a pulse next time out.

Undefeated heavyweight knockout artist David Adeleye (7-0, 6 KOs) destroyed Mladen Manev (3-10, 2 KOs) by a fourth-round knockout. Adeleye dropped Manev twice in the fourth round to get the knockout The official time of the stoppage was at 1:54.

Welterweight Ekow Essuman (15-0, 6 KOs) stopped Chris Jenkins (22-4-3, 8 KOs) in round eight to capture the British and Commonwealth straps. The fight was halted at :43 of the eighth.

WBC International super bantamweight champion Chris Bourke (10-0, 6 KOs) beat James Beech Jr (12-2, 2 KOs) by a 10 round unanimous decision. The scores were as follows: 100-90, 99-91, 98-92.

What’s at stake is this: A world title shot against WBO heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua and the chance to make millions of dollars for the winner of the Joyce vs. Takam fight.

When just saw Andy Ruiz Jr go from rags to riches in fighting Joshua twice, making massive money in both fights. Now it’s up to Joyce and Takam to decide which of them will become the next millionaire.

Where to watch Joyce vs. Takam

The location of tonight’s Joyce vs. Takam fight is at the SSE Arena in Wembley Lond, UK. The start time is at 2:15 ET. The fight will card will be shown on BT Sport and FITE TV PPV.

“When you’re looking towards a world title fight the way Joe Joyce is, it’s a real danger,” said promoter Joe DeGuardia to Secondsout. “For Carlos [Takam], Saturday is his world championship fight.

“This is his fight and he’s got to win it. Can it happen? Sure. He [Joyce] can look past Carlos and I hope it happens, but we’ll see. He’s [Takam] been sore about that AJ fight for some time.

“He had less than two weeks to train for that fight. He took it because it’s a real opportunity, and he felt that they stopped the fight too soon.

“So he’s been clamoring for it since then. Certainly, it’s a fight that he would be looking forward to. AJ might be the endzone, but for this fight [Joyce], that’s the first down.

“You need to get a first down to get another set of downs. This fight for Carlos is what he’s got to look at. That’s the primary thing he’s got to look at because that’ll open up all the doors, including an AJ fight,” DeGuardia said.

Can Takam win?

“Obviously, he’s [Takam] got to perform in this fight,” DeGuardia said. “He’s got the pedigree, he’s got the background, he’s got the reputation, and he’s a guy that comes in and gives it his all.

“So you never know what will happen. But from my perspective, I want this fight to be in his mind that,

“Yes, this is a fight that you’ve got to take care of business and do what you got to do because this one opens up all the doors for you. I think he feels that.

“The fight that we’re looking forward to is a fight that goes deep. We [Takam] want to take Joe Joyce deep into the fight, and that’s where you really test the mettle of man.

“We know that Carlos has been tested, and we know that Joyce has got all the tools to become something great. He has the pedigree in the amateurs.

“He won in the Olympics and did well in the Olympics. He certainly has the size and the physique.

“Those things are all great but ultimately it’s what’s inside of a man when the chips are down. That’s what we’re going to try and test,” said DeGuardia.