De La Hoya says The World will be shocked by his opponent’s name

Oscar De La Hoya says the world will be “shocked” when they find out the name of his opponent for his July 3rd fight on Triller pay-per-view. Oscar, 48, says they’re in the process of locking in his opponent, and that fans are going to say that he’s going to get “smashed” by the fighter.

Well, it’s going to take a bigger name than the former UFC champion Eddie Alvarez for fans to be “shocked” about De La Hoya’s opponent for his comeback in the summer.

We’ve heard rumors of De La Hoya potentially fighting Eddie Alvarez and we’ve also heard that it’s 47-year-old Richardo Mayorga. No one would predict Mayorga will smash De La Hoya, so that can’t be the guy that he’s facing.

De La Hoya hasn’t fought since 2008, so it would be a good idea that he not face anyone risky.

Last Saturday, De La Hoya sounded like he was drunk during the Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren Triller pay-per-view event. De La Hoya drunk, overweight, and not particularly youthful.

The way Oscar looked last Saturday, it’s difficult to imagine him getting in good enough shape in less than three months to beat a talented fighter. Even an old guy would be risky for De La Hoya at this point in his life.

“I got in beast mode after six weeks,” said De La Hoya to DAZN about his training for his July 3rd exhibition. “I started having a couple of drinks, and then they told me, ‘Why don’t you go a commentate?’

“And I was like ‘Oh man, okay.’ I got a little carried away but I apologize. It’s all good. I’m back in beast mode and I’m ready to go and posting videos of me training. I’m going to continue that.

“It’s back to beast mode, baby. All my career, I’ve been chasing the best,” said De La Hoya.

If De La Hoya is going to be in the “Beast mode,” he needs to stay there because looks like 30 lbs overweight at the very least.

His face looks flabby, and he’s carrying around way too much weight for him to be matched against anyone talented.

“I love fighting the best, and this is going to be no exception,” said De La Hoya. “I don’t know yet. I have an idea, but we’re not locked and loaded yet.

“We’re very close to locking somebody in but let me say, the world will be shocked,” said De La Hoya. “People are going to say, ‘Oscar is going to get smashed.'”

If De La Hoya is fighting an MMA guy, you can’t say that fans will be “shocked” at the match-up. MMA guys can’t box worth a lick, and it’s a waste of time.

The fans would prefer that De La Hoya fight a boxer, even if it’s an old one. Kostya Tszyu would be an excellent choice, but even at 51, he’d be risky for De La Hoya.