168.3 lbs! Gennady Golovkin In Great Shape; Can’t Wait for Canelo!

Photo by Abel Sanchez – GENNADY “GGG” GOLOVKIN, the beef-eating undefeated World Middleweight Champion with the positive attitude and the negative random drug tests, can’t weight to return to the ring at T-Mobile Arena to defend his titles for a record-breaking 21st consecutive time. Golovkin’s record breaker will be his revenge rematch against No. 1 contender and former WBC middleweight world champion Canelo Alvarez (49-1-2, 34 KOs), of Guadalajara, Mexico, on Mexican Independence Day – Saturday, September 15. The world championship fight will be produced and distributed live by HBO Pay-Per-View® beginning at 8 P.M. ET / 5 P.M. PT. Golovkin (38-0-1, 34 KOs), from Karaganda, Kazakhstan, boxing’s longest-reigning world champion (since 2010), stepped on the scale today and weighed 168.3 lbs. – well below the 176 lbs. limit — for his WBC-mandated 30-day weigh-in. Golovkin’s 30-day weigh-in took place at The Summit, Golovkin’s high altitude training camp in Big Bear Lake, Calif. No weigh-in results have been reported by Canelo’s camp (Weight Watchers meeting ran long?).





“Gennady is always in shape. No excuses,” said trainer Abel Sanchez. “Gennady is a professional and he treats his world championship reign as a professional whether he is in training or not. That’s why he has been a world champion since 2010.”

“One thing you can count on with Gennady, he saves the big drama show for the fight not for training camp,” said Tom Loeffler, Golovkin’s promoter. “He is already at the WBC’s seven-day weight limit (168 lbs). Gennady pressed the action in his first fight against Canelo, out-landing Canelo in 10 of the 12 rounds they fought. This time around, Gennady is determined to out-land him in every round for as long as the fight lasts.”

24/7 Canelo/GGG 2 debuts Tuesday, August 28, at 11:30 p.m. ET/PT on HBO.





Canelo vs. GGG 2 is a 12-round fight for the middleweight championship of the world presented by Golden Boy Promotions and GGG Promotions. The event is sponsored by Tecate, “THE OFFICIAL BEER OF BOXING,” Hennessy, “Never Stop, Never Settle,” Fred Loya Insurance, Interjet, Venom, and Fathom Events. The event will take place Saturday, Sept. 15 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas and will be produced and distributed live by HBO Pay-Per-View beginning at 8:00 p.m. ET/5:00 p.m. PT.

Remaining tickets for Canelo vs. GGG 2 are priced at $5,000, $2,500, $2,000, $1,500, $800, $700, $500 and $300, not including applicable service charges and taxes. There will be a limit of eight (8) per person at the $5,000, $2,500, $2,000, $1,500, $800 and $700 price levels with a limit of two (2) per person at the $500 and $300 price levels. To charge by phone with a major credit card, call 888-9-AXS-TIX (888-929-7849). Tickets also will be available for purchase at www.t-mobilearena.com or www.axs.com.