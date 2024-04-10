Zelfa Barrett vs. Jordan Gill on April 13, live on DAZN

Jordan Gill is on the hunt for back-to-back victories on enemy soil as he squares up against Manchester’s own Zelfa Barrett in a do-or-die Super-Featherweight battle at Manchester’s renowned AO Arena this Saturday, live for the world on DAZN.

Fresh from his victory over Michael Conlan in Belfast, Gill, the ex-European and Commonwealth Featherweight champ from Chatteris, is thirsty for a World Title shot, proving his doubters wrong with a seventh-round victory that echoed across the boxing world.

Dubbed ‘The Thrill,’ Gill left critics in the dust with his show-stopping performance against Conlan, underlining his grit and skill. Trained by Barry Smith at the Ben Davison Performance Centre in Harlow, Gill, at 29, is hitting his stride, ready to disrupt the 130-pound division.

Gill reflected on his triumph over Conlan with a smirk, recalling the shock he sent through the boxing circles. “From the moment I rocked him in the first round, I knew patience and precision were my allies,” he recounted, laying bare his strategy of wearing Conlan down before delivering the decisive blows.

As fight week kicked off, Gill and Barrett, a former European Super-Featherweight Champion with his eyes set on redemption, faced off in Manchester, setting the stage for a thrilling confrontation.

Barrett, still nursing the sting of his IBF title bout loss, is hungry for victory, but Gill stands firm, convinced his moment has arrived. “I’m at my peak, stronger, more focused, and ready for a barnburner of a fight,” Gill declared, his eyes set on a knockout victory.

As Manchester gears up for an electrifying night featuring Ellie Scotney vs. Segolene Lefebvre and Rhiannon Dixon vs. Karen Elizabeth Carabajal for World Titles, Gill vs. Barrett promises fireworks, a testament to the relentless pursuit of boxing glory.

Date: Saturday, April 13

Start Time: USA – 2 PM EST / 1 PM CST | UK – 7 PM BST

Streaming Details: Live on DAZN

Venue: AO Arena, Manchester

Updated Fight Card: