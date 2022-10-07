Xu Can vs Benitez LIVE on ProBox TV tonight at 9 pm ET

CAN XU’S RING RETURN IS FRIDAY & IT HAS GENERATED OVER 250,000 DOWNLOADS OF THE PROBOX TV APP – THIS WEEK ALONE – IN CHINA

Former World Champion and Chinese sensation Can “Monster” Xu Friday night ProBox TV bill in his ring return against Brandon “Leoncito” Benitez in a ten-round featherweight China versus Mexico donnybrook. It will be one of four bouts streamed on ProBox TV and on the ProBox TV App beginning at 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT.

In the co-featured bout, Cesar “Rainman” Francis will clash with Francisco “Roca” Armenta for the World Boxing Organization (WBO) NABO junior welterweight title.

China sensation and former world champion Can “Monster” Xu battles Brandon Benitez in the main event Friday, October 7, on ProBox TV and the anticipation of his fans back home is tremendous. There have been over 250,000 downloads of the ProBox TV app this week alone.

“We are pleased but we are not surprised at the allure Xu has in China, and it can be seen in the numbers,” said ProBox TV CEO Garry Jonas. “Can Xu is the Mexican equivalent of Canelo, and China has ten times the population of Mexico.”

“I took this fight here on ProBox TV because of the relationship they have with China,” said Xu. “My desire is to carry the Chinese flag with pride and promote the sports in my home country. I see this as a great opportunity to show the young men and women of China all of the opportunities that come with boxing.”

This evening’s ProBox TV card begins at 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT.

It can be viewed at ProBoxTV.com and on the ProBox TV App. Get the App HERE

The ProBox TV subscription is $1.99 per month.

ProBox TV was originally founded by Roy Jones Jr., Juan Manuel Marquez, Paulie Malignaggi, Antonio Tarver and CEO Garry Jonas. Miguel Cotto recently joined the group. In 2023 there will be one fight card per month streamed on ProBox TV in each of the USA, Puerto Rico (Cotto Promotions) and Mexico (Marquez Promotions).