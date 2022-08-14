What time does Usyk vs Joshua II start on DAZN on Aug. 20?

OLEKSANDER USYK VS. ANTHONY JOSHUA TO BE BROADCAST LIVE ON DAZN IN 190+ MARKETS WORLDWIDE ON SATURDAY, AUGUST 20

DAZN, the global sports entertainment platform, today confirms that it will broadcast the Oleksander Usyk vs. Anthony Joshua Heavyweight World Title rematch on Saturday, August 20 to subscribers live around the world in over 190 territories including the U.S., Canada, Spain, Germany, Italy, Japan, and Poland (excluding the UK, Ireland, MENA and Ukraine). The main event begins at approximately 9:00am PST / 12:00pm EST / 18:00 CET and will be available in both English as well as Polish commentary.

One of the biggest heavyweight rematches in the history of the sport, the ‘Rage on the Red Sea’ will see Joshua (24-2, 22 KOs) looking to avenge his defeat in September 2021 to Usyk (19-0, 13 KOs), who is putting his WBA, IBF, WBO and IBO belts on the line in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia in a career defining clash.

Usyk recently said: “I am working hard in my training camp to be in the best shape possible for the rematch. With the help of the Lord I will overcome the biggest challenges to make it happen. I want the crowd to be excited with the fight, I want them to remember it for a lifetime.”

Joshua added: “August 20 is set to be an unbelievable night of Championship level boxing. For any sports fan this is not to be missed, it has all the ingredients to go down in boxing history.”

Additionally, The DAZN Boxing Show – the only daily boxing show available to fight fans worldwide – will be live and exclusively covering the fight from the ground during fight week. Host Ade Oladipo will bring subscribers globally all the behind-the-scenes action, access, and real-time news in the lead-up to fight night.

OLEKSANDR USYK VS. ANTHONY JOSHUA 2 FIGHT DATE, START TIME

Date: Saturday, August 20

Saturday, August 20 Time: 12:00 p.m. EST / 18:00 CET

12:00 p.m. EST / 18:00 CET Main event ringwalks (approx): 17:30 EST / 23:30 CET

The main card is scheduled to get underway at 12:00 pm EST / 18:00 CET with main event ringwalks is 17:30 EST / 23:30 CET. These timings could change due to the length of the undercard bouts.

WHAT CHANNEL/STREAM IS OLEKSANDR USYK VS. ANTHONY JOSHUA 2

United States: DAZN

Everywhere but the U.S.: DAZN (excluding the UK, Ireland, MENA and Ukraine)

You can watch Usyk vs. Joshua 2 in the United States with your DAZN subscription. Outside the States (excluding the UK, Ireland, MENA and Ukraine), you can also watch the fight with your DAZN subscription.

WHERE IS THE OLEKSANDR USYK VS. ANTHONY JOSHUA 2 FIGHT?

The fight takes place at the Jeddah Superdome in Saudi Arabia

OLEKSANDR USYK VS. ANTHONY JOSHUA 2 FIGHT CARD