Tito Sanchez Dominates Ruiz, “Gucci” Flores KOs Guevara – Boxing Results

Tito Sanchez, hailing from Cathedral City, unleashed a storm inside the ring, turning his 10-round super bantamweight brawl against Erik Ruiz of Oxnard, California, into a spectacle of pure boxing ferocity in front of a packed house. With a whopping tally of over 800 punches, Sanchez didn’t just fight; he waged war, flooring Ruiz in the third and relentlessly hammering him round after round. The judges had no choice but to hand Sanchez a unanimous decision victory, scoring it 97-92, marking another notch on his unbeaten record (13-0, 7 KOs).

The co-main event saw Manuel “Gucci Manny” Flores, Coachella Valley’s own boxing sensation, electrify the audience with a brutal second-round knockout of Alberto Guevara from Tijuana, Mexico. Flores, with a record that now reads 17-1, 13 KOs, delivered a devastating right to Guevara’s dome at 2:31, stopping the fight dead in its tracks and asserting his dominance in the super bantamweight division.

Adding to the night’s explosive action, Coachella Valley’s Grant Flores (4-0, 3 KOs) showcased his destructive power with a body shot that crumbled Freddy Espinoza of Chinandega, Nicaragua, in the very first round, sealing a knockout victory at 1:59 in their super welterweight clash.

Joshua Garcia of Moreno Valley faced a grueling challenge against the seasoned Diuhl Olguin from Guadalajara, Mexico. Garcia, tested like never before, endured his first career cut and tasted the canvas for the first time but still emerged victorious by split decision, maintaining his undefeated streak (8-0, 4 KOs) with scores of 57-56, 58-55, and 56-57.

The DAZN broadcast kicked off with Anthony Saldivar Jr. of Ontario, California, outclassing Henry “Beast Kong” Rivera of Las Vegas, Nevada, in a four-round middleweight bout. Saldivar Jr.’s skillful performance earned him a unanimous decision win, with all judges seeing it 40-36 in his favor, pushing his record to a clean 6-0, 2 KOs.

Opening the fight night, Joshua Reyes from Lubbock, Texas, made quick work of Patricio Manuel from Long Beach, delivering a sharp blow to the chin that sent Manuel reeling, unable to regain his footing. The ref called it off at just 0:21 into the first round, awarding Reyes a lightning-fast knockout victory in their super featherweight showdown.