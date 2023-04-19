Davis vs Garcia Live Streaming On FITE TV, Showtime PPV & DAZN PPV

Undefeated superstar rivals Gervonta “Tank” Davis and “King” Ryan Garcia officially kicked off fight week events Tuesday afternoon by making their grand arrivals at MGM Grand before they go toe-to-toe this Saturday, April 22 headlining a SHOWTIME PPV production from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas in an event presented by Premier Boxing Champions.

The four-fight pay-per-view event kicks off at a special start time of 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT and is widely available for purchase and live streaming in the United States at SHOWTIME.com/ppv and via the SHOWTIME app on supported devices.

Davis vs Garcia will stream live on DAZN PPV in the U.S., Canada, Australia and New Zealand. The card will also stream live as part of your DAZN subscription if you’re in the United Kingdom (all territories), Ireland, Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Bulgaria, Netherlands, Portugal and Belgium. In addition to the fight being available to stream on DAZN, the event will also be broadcast on Sky channel 429 for fans in the UK and Ireland.

How much does the Ryan Garcia Tank Davis PPV cost?

Showtime PPV is charging $84.99 for the one-time purchase. DAZN PPV is offering a $60 deal for its existing subscribers.

The fight is also Available in Canada, Germany, New Zealand & Italy LIVE on the FITE TV APP*:





A five-time, three-division world champion who has sold out arenas from coast-to-coast, Davis expressed his excitement for Saturday’s long-awaited showdown and stated that if Garcia doesn’t come prepared, the Baltimore-native may leave the ring with an early KO.

“This means everything,” said Davis. “We are putting everything on the line. Coming from where I come from, this is big. I witnessed Floyd Mayweather, and all the top guys fight in Las Vegas. This is the top-level. I’m ready.

“My first goal was to win a belt. I never thought I would be in Las Vegas having a big fight. This is a dream come true. I won’t let my people down.

“You have to tune in. It’s something that you don’t want to miss. Hopefully he comes ready. If not, it will be an early night.”

The popular and hard-hitting Southern California-native Garcia has continuously stated his confidence throughout the lead up to the fight and re-stated his promise of an early night on Tuesday, while also showing his appreciation for reaching this point in his career.

“This is beautiful,” said Garcia. “I look around and I see all the hard work I put in. I see all the hours I put in the gym. I’m just so grateful for this moment. It isn’t even about private jets or limousines. It’s really about the fight coming together.

“I had a mission, and I had a vision to fight Gervonta Davis, and to bring the fans what they really wanted to see. I made it happen. That’s what I’m happy about more than anything in life right now.

“In the blink of an eye, it will be finished. That’s what’s going to happen. Everybody will be shocked. Nobody will have anything to say. No words will be spoken.”