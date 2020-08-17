Saturday: Pitters vs Sugden Live On SecondsOut Youtube Channel

Hennessy Sports is delighted to announce a partnership with leading boxing digital publisher Seconds Out in the build-up to Shakan Pitters versus Chad Sugden for the British Light-Heavyweight Championship this Saturday.

The big-fight marks the long-awaited return of boxing to free-to-air TV on Channel 5, and SecondsOut will be there all the way with Hennessy Sports to capture all the pre-fight drama and tension.

During fight week, Seconds Out will produce exclusive Boxing Unlocked content around the event and will quarantine with the fighters’ and their camps in the fight hotel to capture behind the scenes and raw up-close footage.

All the content will be available to watch for free at SecondsOut YouTube channel: youtube.com/boxing

The first show is released tonight at 18.00 (BST) with an exclusive interview with renowned promoter Mick Hennessy as he announces the partnership and talks about the challenges of staging the show in the current climate and also trails the following nights Preview show.

SecondsOut will also be at the venue in Redditch on fight day (Saturday) as the minutes countdown towards the big fight with more absorbing content.

The agreement will also see SecondsOut cover the Hennessy Sports’ show on Saturday 5th September that features Alex Dilmaghani’s challenge for the European Super-Featherweight Championship against the reigning Champion Samir Ziani.

Promoter Mick Hennessy said, “I’m really excited and looking forward to the collaboration with SecondsOut who have received widespread recognition for the high quality of their video content. They will be with us right from the beginning until the very end of the show, gathering and creating some great footage and programmes.”

SecondsOut Danny Flexen said, “We’re thrilled to confirm Boxing Unlocked which is an exciting new partnership between SecondsOut and Hennessy Sports what boxing fans around the country have been waiting a long time for, the return of boxing to free-to-air terrestrial television. At SecondsOut we’re delighted with the partnership for both events and look forward to producing some really great content for our viewers.”

READY TO FIGHT

If the pre-fight sniping serves as any indicator, fight fans can expect a fistic explosion when Midland rivals Shakan Pitters and Chad Sugden fight it out for the Vacant British Light-Heavyweight crown in Redditch this Saturday night. Exclusively live on free-to-air Channel 5 in the U.K.

London, UK (17 August 2020) Newark’s Chad Sugden recently suggested in an interview that the adversity he’d encountered and overcome inside boxing and kick-boxing rings plus the MMA octogen, accorded him a significant psychological edge over his Brummie co-challenger.

‘Chad says I’ve had everything my own way but that’s because I MAKE everything my own way,’ fired back the 6ft 6in high rise Pitters who remains relatively untested while racking up a perfect 13-0 slate.

‘Look, big talk is easy. I hope Mr Sugden keeps it up and I look forward to providing my response in the ring on the night. Let’s see what he’s saying after he feels my power. He ain’t ‘breaking nobody mentally’. Boxing is a completely different to kick-boxing. He’s so easy to hit.’

The 31 year old Jon Pegg managed father of one cemented this British title shot with a career-best 10 round unanimous decision over Scunthorpe strongman Dec Spelman to land the English crown last September. Alas, Covid-19 has been his only opponent over the ensuing 11 months.

‘All the stop-start was frustrating. Ideally, I’d have had my British title shot around last December,’ disclosed Shak, who was initially pitched to face Craig ‘Spider’ Richards in March.

‘But the gap won’t hinder me. I was given a boxing bag to train at my mum’s (house) so I had everything I needed bar the initial sparring.

‘I’ve recently caught up with some good rounds with (Olympic medallist and former British champion) Josh Buatsi and (15-1-1 Birmingham pro) Steed Woodall. I’ve sparred cruisers and heavies plus lighter weights and all styles. It doesn’t matter that Chad brings a different style to ‘Spider’. A true fighter can adapt to any opponent in the ring. I’m ready for every eventuality.’

While the athletic former West Bromwich Albion trainee would have entered as a marginal underdog against the world-rated Richards – only for the Crystal Palace man to withdraw – Shak shall start a prohibitive favourite over Sugden, in his quest to secure the domestic 175lb crown previously worn by the likes of Harvey, Mills, Turpin, Finnegan, Conteh, Andries, Woods, Cleverly and Bellew.

‘To be honest, I never look at the bookies odds. In my own mind, I’d have been a strong favourite over ‘Spider’ anyway,’ states Pitters who is coached by Paul ‘Soggy’ Counihan.

‘But fair play to Chad for stepping in. Like me, Chad’s from a fighting background, a fighting family. So we’ve similar stories. The respect’s there. He’s been given a big opportunity to step up but I’m confident in my ability to deal with anyone in the division.

‘I studied Chad’s draw with ‘Spider’. He did what he had to do but he’ll find Craig and me are completely different animals. Sure, Chad seems tough and strong but, at just six foot, he’d be a lot stronger down at super-middleweight. I’m coming down from cruiser, remember. I’m just too big and I bring too much. I believe I hold the advantage over Sugden in every single area.’

And with a seven-figure nationwide TV audience expected, the one-time Ultimate Boxxer winner knows the stage is set for him to sizzle to stardom.

‘Though I’ve prepared thoroughly for 12 hard solid rounds I expect to be too big, too strong,’ concludes Pitters.

‘If I perform to my full ability, I stop him. Whether the ref steps in, his dad slings in the towel or he’s flat on his back, he’ll not see the finish.’

COUNTDOWN TO PITTERS V SUGDEN THIS SATURDAY NIGHT!

Hennessy Sports is thrilled to announce that big-time championship boxing will return live and on free-to-air television on Saturday 22nd August when fierce rivals Shakan Pitters and Chad Sugden collide for the Vacant British Light-Heavyweight title on Channel 5.

In association with Ladbrokes and Infinitum, Hennessy Sports will present the exciting five-fight card headlined with the highly-anticipated Pitters v Sugden clash, plus the comeback of Brixton cruiserweight title contender Isaac Chamberlain; Birmingham super-welterweight and Love Island star Idris Virgo; fast-rising Sevenoaks middleweight prospect Michael Hennessy Jr and a further Area Championship title fight to be confirmed.

The event will be staged in a state of the art, arena sized and purpose built production studio, behind-closed-doors, with no public in attendance. In addition, strict medical protocols laid out by the BBBofC will be followed to ensure the health and safety of the boxers, trainers, staff, officials, medics and broadcast team working on the night.

Whilst it will be an unusual experience to not have the energy and atmosphere of fans’ at the event, the Channel 5 production team will use innovative ideas and techniques to fully enhance the presentation for the viewer.

Pitters and Sugden collide in a mouthwatering dust up that was originally scheduled for March 28 in Coventry, but had to be postponed one week prior to the event when the country went into lockdown caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

After three months of self-training in isolation at their homes and only recently beginning to train and spar in controlled conditions in their gyms after the British Boxing Board of Control eased restrictions, Pitters and Sugden are now powering on in their respective training camps to prepare for boxing’s big return on terrestrial TV.

Undefeated Pitters from Birmingham said, “This has been a long time coming and every day that’s gone by in lockdown I’ve been getting more and more hungry, determined and focused on beating Sugden and claiming the British title,”

“It was very frustrating when the show was cancelled just one week before, but I understood the bigger picture as the pandemic is a global crisis and the lives that had been lost in the UK alone was frightening and I commend the front line workers who kept working throughout,”

“I just had to be patient and keep training in the background and thanks to Mick and Channel 5 the big fight is now back on,”

“Whilst my loyal supporters can’t be there, the fight is live and free for everyone to watch on Channel 5, so tune in and watch me beat Sugden and become the new British champion.”

Newark battler Sugden said, “This was the news I had been waiting for for a long time and I just can’t wait now until August 22nd and to get in the ring and win that beautiful British title.”

“I’ve certainly missed my live sport on TV but now things are returning gradually with football and boxing and I’m thrilled that my fight will be broadcast live on Channel 5 and it’s free for anyone to watch,”

“This is going to be a great fight, I’m certainly not seeing this as an easy one. Pitters wants it bad and so do I. It’s down to who wants it more and who’s prepared to go that extra mile,”

“I’m gutted that my loyal fans won’t be there to see me lift the British title, but get the drinks and snacks in and switch on to Channel 5 and watch from the comfort of your own home.”

Promoter Mick Hennessy said, “It’s been extremely tough for everyone throughout the country these past few months, but key and frontline workers have kept us safe and going through these hard times and with the vast majority of the public adhering to the lockdown rules we’re now starting to come through, but there’s still a long way to go and we must be vigilant,”

“With live sport on TV starting to return after months off-air, I’m delighted to finally bring boxing back with a bang on free-to-air TV screens on Channel 5 and what a fight to return with between Shakan and Chad and the prestigious British title on the line,”

“I believe that it’s vital that sport and boxing reaches the biggest viewing audience possible and I’m delighted that with our broadcast partner Channel 5 we can deliver this fight live on terrestrial TV in the UK to an audience of millions and more importantly it’s absolutely free to watch.”

“It’s been very tough on Shakan and Chad who were ready to go a week before the first fight and then it had to be postponed following the lockdown. Since then they’ve had to maintain their discipline through training at home and keep positive despite the uncertainty of when the fight would be rescheduled, but through patience and perseverance it’s now on,”

“We have worked step-by-step with the BBBofC and followed the Government guidelines to ensure the safety of everyone involved with the event, but sadly, though, we are unable to allow fans into the venue at this present time,”

“Whilst it will be a strange experience not feeling the raw energy and passion of the crowd as Shakan and Chad engage in what I believe will be a thrilling fight, through technology and innovative production ideas from the team at Channel 5 we will deliver a special first class presentation that will go a long way to fill the void of fans not in the venue.”

This will be the first live championship boxing event of a busy schedule for Hennessy Sport on Channel 5 with more big title-fight shows to be announced in the coming weeks.