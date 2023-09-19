Richardson Hitchins vs. Jose Zepeda: Start Time, Date, TV & Streaming

Richardson Hitchins aims to overpower Jose Zepeda, signaling to the elite fighters in the 140lbs division that he’s on their trail. Their upcoming showdown is set for Saturday evening at Caribe Royale in Orlando, Florida, and will be broadcast LIVE on DAZN.

Hitchins (16-0 7 KOs) currently ranks #5 in the WBO and #7 in the IBF. A win this Saturday could propel him closer to World title fights, with the WBC Silver, WBO NABO, and IBF North American Super-Lightweight titles up for grabs.

The prodigy from Brooklyn was impressive in his recent appearance, knocking down New Jersey’s John Bauza and securing a clean victory at Madison Square Garden. At 25, Hitchins is aware that consistent victories are key to achieving the World title opportunity he seeks. More than just winning, he feels it’s his dominant performances that will make his competitors take notice. This sentiment begins with the crucial challenge against the seasoned World title contender, Zepeda (37-3 28 KOs).

“For me, victory is paramount. Yet to land those pivotal battles, it’s essential not only to win but to do so convincingly,” shared Hitchins.

He continued, “I’m prepped for the titleholders. When comparing me with the opponents of fighters like Prograis or Haney, I believe I present significant challenges for all. My attributes – height, arm span, and impeccable defense – make me formidable. I can instinctively sense an opponent’s move even before they make it. Against someone unfamiliar with defense strategies, my style complicates things for them. Facing me is akin to solving a complex mathematical equation in the boxing ring.”

“Every fight at 140lbs holds its charm, and this one with Jose is no exception. He’s a self-assured boxer with a knack for delivering knockout blows. The buzz is about how I’ll fare against Zepeda. And while Teofimo claims Brooklyn as home, I know it’s truly my turf. Having defeated the reigning champion at 140, I regard myself as the unofficial monarch in this weight class.”

Hitchins added, “It’s expected of Jose to express his desire to fight against me. At 34, with his rich boxing history, innate confidence, formidable power, and essential skills, he’s rightfully eager to seize this opportunity.”

However, Hitchins remains confident about his edge. “I’m certain I’m several notches above him in skill. He may try to capitalize on his extensive experience, but I believe my superior intelligence and strategy in the ring will prevail.”

This contest between Hitchins and Zepeda is among the highlights of an action-packed evening in Orlando. Jessica McCaskill and Sandy Ryan are set to fight in a unification match for multiple Welterweight titles.

Austin ‘Ammo’ Williams will showcase his case for a World title in the Middleweight division against Steve Rolls. Simultaneously, Orestes Velazquez will defend his WBA International Super-Lightweight title, starting the main card against Mohamed Soumaoro.

Khalil Coe continues his ascent in the Light-Heavyweight division. ‘Big Steppa’ is set to open the event, eyeing his third KO victory of 2023 against Kenmon Evans. Jeovanny Estella and Jasmine Artega are slated for eight rounds in their respective divisions, while Roberto Rivera Gomez starts the evening in a four-round bout. Matchmaking for these fighters will be finalized soon.