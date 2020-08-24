Crocker vs Greene: #MTKFightNight on Aug. 26 LIVE on ESPN+

Lewis Crocker has a very simple message ahead of his #MTKFightNight main event against Louis Greene next week: Expect fireworks.

Unbeaten Crocker (11-0, 6 KOs) faces former Southern Area champion Greene (12-1, 7 KOs) for the vacant WBO European welterweight title at Production Park Studios in Wakefield on August 26 – live in the US on ESPN+ in association with Top Rank, and worldwide on IFL TV.

The fight serves as the toughest test of Crocker’s career so far, but the Belfast star is relishing the challenge and feels it’s going to result in a fight to remember.

Crocker said: “I’m excited to be back, especially because it’s headlining my first show too. I’ve been busting for a fight for a while, so to be competing for a WBO European title is a big step up.

“With everything that’s going on in the world it’s truly great to be part of a show, so fair play to MTK Global for getting these class events together throughout August and September.

“Louis Greene is a solid opponent and has fought at a higher level than me and is ranked higher than me, so I’m expecting my toughest fight to date. I’ve always wanted to fight for a title, and you can definitely guarantee that there will be fireworks on August 26th.”

GREENE RELISHING UNDERDOG STATUS

Louis Greene is no stranger to going on the road and causing a big upset – and he is confident that it will be the same again when he takes on Lewis Crocker in next Wednesday’s huge #MTKFightNight main event.

Former Southern Area champion Greene (12-1, 7 KOs) faces unbeaten Crocker (11-0, 6 KOs) for the vacant WBO European welterweight title at Production Park Studios in Wakefield on August 26 – live in the US on ESPN+ in association with Top Rank, and worldwide on IFL TV.

There has already been one surprise in an #MTKFightNight main event after Maxi Hughes shocked Jono Carroll, and Greene feels his past experience makes it likely that another away fighter comes out on top.

Greene said: “Crocker’s team will be extremely confident and they’ll see me as the underdog, but even when I fought the likes of Freddy Kiwitt, Lee Gillespie and Lukasz Wierzbicki in Poland, I was expected to come unstuck in those fights and I won.

“This isn’t anything new to me and I’m really excited to be back. To be headlining a show for such a big title is great, and there are a lot of expectations on this fight.

“I was really pleased with how things went in 2019, I won all three of my fights, and it was against a high calibre of fighters, especially the win in Poland. I was over the moon and now it’s onto this fight, so everything is moving really well.

“A win here means a lot, I’ve got to this point by taking big risks against hard opposition, so this is a massive opportunity.”

Crocker vs. Greene is part of a huge bill on August 26, which also features British and Commonwealth bantamweight king Lee McGregor taking on Ryan Walker, and undefeated Gary Cully going up against Craig Woodruff.

Elsewhere on the card, Darren Tetley and Liam Taylor meet in a British title eliminator, Fearghus Quinn makes his highly-anticipated professional debut against Robbie Chapman, while amateur sensation James McGivern makes his professional debut too.

It’s part of a huge week of #MTKFightNight events, as on September 2, Akeem Ennis Brown and Philip Bowes clash for the British and Commonwealth super-lightweight titles, and Dan Azeez defends his English light-heavyweight crown against Andre Sterling.

Also on that card, undefeated Padraig McCrory faces Mickey Ellison, bitter amateur rivals Harlem Eubank and Martin McDonagh square off, plus a battle of unbeaten fighters sees Elliot Whale take on Corey McCulloch.

