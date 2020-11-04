George Kambosos Jr gunning for Teofimo Lopez

‘Ferocious’ George Kambosos Jr., (19-0, 10 KOs), lived up to his brash confidence winning a 12-round decision over Lee Selby, (28-3, 9 KOs), this past Saturday night, October 31 at the Wembley Arena in London, England. With the dominant victory, Kambosos became the IBF Mandatory Challenger to 135lb. Undisputed World Champion Teofimo Lopez.

Said the happy Kambosos, “After years and years of hard work, dedication, sacrifice, blood, sweat and tears I have earned my spot as the mandatory world title challenger, but now the vision gets even stronger as I turn my attention to unified champion Teofimo Lopez.”

“Saturday was a very memorable victory. I controlled the fight, out boxed, outmuscled and out landed, with nearly twice as many landed punches than Lee Selby. The CompuBox numbers don’t lie. I dominated the fight in every category. To make it even more special I won in enemy territory in London, which I have done now back to back against two former world champions.”

“I am so hungry to become world champion that I am back straight into the gym perfecting my game and getting even better. I want to fight Teofimo Lopez next and look forward to fighting and taking all his hardware. I truly believe I will win this fight and will be prepared for whatever Lopez brings to the table.”

Kambosos and Lopez fought on the same card at Madison Square Garden on December 14, 2019 with Kambosos defeating former world champion Mickey Bey while Lopez knocked out Richard Commey in the second round for the IBF 135lb. World Title.

Kambosos, now ranked #9 by Ring Magazine in the lightweight division, is promoted by DiBella Entertainment and managed by Peter Kahn’s Fight Game Advisors.

“I’m very proud of George, this victory was a long time coming not only in the scope of his career but also in this year with the pandemic. However, George kept his eye on the prize and never wavered in his laser focus to defeat Selby and earn a fight for the world title against Teofimo Lopez,” said Peter Kahn.

“With Australia, George’s home country, showing very little affects to the pandemic, we have already had discussions with all the parties involved to have the fight there with upwards of 50,000 fans witnessing this outstanding matchup in a stadium setting.”

“Although George was awarded a split decision (118-110,116-112,114-115), it’s clear from the recently released CompuBox numbers (attached) that he more than controlled the fight.”

Kambosos landed a remarkable 92 body shots to Selby’s 16 throughout the twelve rounds. Overall the Australian out landed Selby 168 to 94 in total punches landed.

Continued Kahn, “As much as the Sky TV commentators tried their hardest to influence the viewing audience that Selby was in the fight, I was inches from the ring and George was out landing Selby in addition to landing the cleaner and harder punches with Selby’s only form of offense being a soft jab that missed the mark throughout the fight.”

“In the end, the numbers don’t lie. The two judges that scored the fight for George clearly saw the fight that was taking place in the ring. It should come as no surprise that the only judge who scored it for Selby was from the UK. We knew what we were up against. The better man won that night.”

For more information on Fight Game Advisors, please visit their new website at www.FightGameAdvisors.com.

Photo/Matchroom Boxing