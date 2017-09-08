Gary “Spike” O’Sullivan battles Nick Quigley on 9/30

Middleweight contender Gary “Spike” O’Sullivan (25-2, 17 KOs) will headline Golden Boy Boxing on ESPN when it lands in Boston for the first time for a scheduled 10-round middleweight fight against the rugged Nick Quigley (15-2, 3 KOs) at the legendary House of Blues. The Golden Boy Boxing on ESPN coverage will stream live on ESPN3 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT and on ESPN Deportes at midnight / 9 p.m. PT.

O’Sullivan, the former WBO International Middleweight Champion, is coming off a three-fight win streak, two of them by technical knockout. O’Sullivan’s only losses are against the current WBO Middleweight champion Billie Joe Saunders and current IBO Super Middleweight Champion Chris Eubank, Jr. The 33-year-old O’Sullivan will look to get another crack at the elite of the 160-pound division if he can get past Quigley, a 28-year-old native of Liverpool England.





In the co-main event, Reckay “The Terror” Dulay (10-2, 7 KOs) of Samar, Philippines will square off against Dardan Zenunaj (13-3, 10 KOs) of Oxnard, California in a ten-round super featherweight fight. Dulay is coming off a stunning upset victory by third-round knockout against the Panamanian prospect Jaime Arboleda.

In the televised opener, Everton Lopes (5-0, 2 KOs) will take on an opponent to be announced soon in a scheduled six-round lightweight fight. Lopes, whose most recent victory was via second-round technical knockout in his comeback fight against Daniel Bastien on the Sept. 1 edition of LA FIGHT CLUB, is a former Olympian from Salvador Bahia, Brasil who recently returned to the ring following a layoff period.

Greg “The Villian” Vendetti (15-2-1, 10 KOs) of Stoneham, Mass. Will seek to capitalize on his 11-fight win streak when he takes on Casey Kramlich (8-0-1, 4 KOs) of Portland, Maine in a scheduled 10-round super welterweight fight. Carlos Gongora, (9-0, 8 KOs) of Esmeraldas, Ecuador will return in an eight-round super middleweight bout against New York’s Henry Beckford, (6-6, 1 KO) in a super middleweight bout.

Also set for the undercard on Sept. 30, popular amateur Shayna Foppiano will make her professional debut in a four-round super welterweight fight against Lamarya Geary (0-1) of Philadelphia. Travis Gambardella (2-0-1) will face Anthony Everett (1-5) in a four-round clash in the super welterweight division.





Irish lightweight prospect Raymond Moylette (5-0, 2 KOs) will participate in his first six-round fight against Hector Rivera (3-2, 2 KOs) of San Juan, Puerto Rico. Mike Ohan, Jr (2-0) will fight in a four-round welterweight bout against Patrick Leal (0-3) of Framingham, Mass.

