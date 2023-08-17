Galal Yafai vs Tommy Frank This Saturday In Birmingham

The boxing community is gearing up for an exciting evening as Galal Yafai faces Tommy Frank on Saturday, August 19, at the Utilita Arena in Birmingham, England. Starting at 7 p.m. BST (2 p.m. ET), the energy is sure to build up to the main event, expected around 10 p.m. BST (5 p.m. ET). Boxing fans from across the globe can catch every punch and counter, with the event being broadcast live on DAZN, available for streaming in over 200 countries.

Galal Yafai, the pride of Tokyo 2020 Olympics, boasts an undefeated record in the pro circuit. Fighting out of his hometown, Birmingham, for the very first time as a professional, Yafai has claimed four wins in as many fights since turning pro early last year. He impressively clinched the WBC International crown during his debut in London. Subsequent defenses saw him conquering arenas in New York, Abu Dhabi, and a return to London this past April.

Challenging him is Sheffield’s very own, Tommy Frank. Despite a recent setback against Jay Harris, which saw him lose the British Flyweight Title, Frank remains a dangerous opponent. He’s eyeing this fight as a golden chance to disrupt Yafai’s streak and re-establish himself as a top contender in the Flyweight division.

But that’s not all the action you can expect! We also have Alnwick’s rising Welterweight champ, Cyrus Pattinson, putting his WBA International Title up for grabs against Conah Walker. Pattinson, fresh from his triumph over former British Champion Chris Jenkins, is looking to ascend further in the 147lbs division.

Further heating up the card are several other matches to watch out for. Solomon Dacres is on the hunt for another victory, following his recent quick win over Robert Ismay. Plus, Jordan Flynn and Kane Baker are all set for a thrilling rematch after their face-off in April. Not to mention, Bolton’s Khaleel Majid, Coventry’s Aaron Bowen, and Leicester’s Muhammad Ali, all poised for action. And keep an eye out for Birmingham’s Sahil Khan and Ibraheem Sulaimaan as they make their professional debuts.

Yafai expressed his elation about fighting in Birmingham. He mentioned, “It feels surreal to fight in my city after nearly a decade. The support from friends and family amplifies my determination to win. Tommy Frank is a talented fighter, but I’m confident about marking a win on my home turf.”

Frank shared his thoughts too, acknowledging Yafai’s skills but also reiterating his rejuvenated confidence and readiness for the big day.

Matchroom Sport’s Chairman, Eddie Hearn, chimed in with his enthusiasm. Highlighting the significance of the event, he underscored Yafai’s journey and his eagerness to showcase his talent on home soil. He also gave a shoutout to the emerging talent from Midlands and ensured that the fans are in for a treat with the upcoming bouts.

If you’re hoping to witness this spectacular event in person, tickets for Yafai vs. Frank are available, with prices ranging from £40 to £200 for the VIP experience.

