Double V Boxing signs Jesse Garcia

There is no denying Houston, Texas is a fight town.





George Foreman, Wilford Scypion, Renaldo Snipes, Reggie Johnson, and Juan Diaz all called “The Space City” home.

Today, Jermall and Jermell Charlo continue H-Town’s storied boxing tradition, and boxing gyms across the city are loaded with world class champions, prospects, and trainers.

Jesse Garcia (7-0, 4 KOs), a 23-year old, 130-pound prospect who trains out of Main Street Boxing Gym, is planning on becoming Houston’s next world champion. In pursuing that goal. Garcia has signed with Double V Boxing Management.





“This next stage of my boxing career is very important,” said Garcia. “I took my time and wanted to make sure I made the right decision. I am confident that Vic Wainstein and Vinny Scalpino can guide me and my team all the way to the world title. I can’t wait for the journey.”

Garcia is co-trained by veterans Bobby Benton and Aaron Navarro. The duo is making a lot of noise out of Main Street Boxing Gym and currently trains world champion Regis Prograis and ranked contenders Miguel Flores, O’Shaquie Foster, and Darwin Price. Navarro believes Garcia can be next.

“Jesse is an extremely trainable kid. He is always in the gym and just wants to learn and get better. He does everything we ask. We just needed the right people to guide his career, and we are confident we have that,” said Navarro.

Double V’s Scalpino and Wainstein could not be happier with the signing.

“When I formed my partnership with Vinny, one of the first things I did was call long-time friend Aaron Navarro,” said Wainstein. “I asked Aaron if he had any gems for me and he told me to take a look at Jesse. After watching some film and getting to know the young man as a person, I was sold. I can’t wait to get to work!”

Garcia looks to get back in the ring in July. Now that he has found the right management team, the search will begin for an experienced promoter. Jesse Garcia is one to keep an eye on.