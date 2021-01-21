Dmitriy Salita, Appointed WBC Representative to Israel

Email WhatsApp 26 Shares

The WBC Board of Governors has appointed Dmitriy Salita as its representative to Israel. Salita will be working alongside the Middle East Boxing Council, which Amir Khan successfully leads as president of this WBC affiliated continental boxing federation.

As the WBC’s representative in Israel, Salita will carry out exciting, innovative and promising projects in collaboration with the WBC, as well as the Middle East Boxing Council. Their shared goal is to continue developing boxing in this region.

Dmitriy, a former successful professional fighter commented: “Sports is a universal language that connects people from different cultures and parts of the world. I am honored to work with the WBC and Amir Khan in bringing grass roots and championship boxing to the Middle East and the land of Israel with the goal of making it one of the important hubs of professional boxing”.

“Dmitriy Salita is a great addition to the Middle East Boxing Council, as a fighter he understands the importance to have a solid platform to help kids find a right path in life and we are greatly exited to find inclusion, diversity and specially human equality with these exemplary icons of our sport like Salita and Khan,” said WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman.

“ I will work hand by hand with my brother Dmitriy and will make the world proud to see how we can work together and have boxing unite all countries for the benefit of our future generations,” said Amir Khan.

The WBC family wishes our friend, Dmitriy Salita success with this appointment, as we are certain that a great future lies ahead.



