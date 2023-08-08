Anthony Joshua vs Robert Helenius: Start Time, Date, TV & Streaming

The Nordic Nightmare’ lands last minute shot at Joshua – live worldwide on DAZN

Anthony Joshua was slated to face Dillian Whyte. However, news broke that Whyte had returned adverse analytical findings during a random anti-doping check administered by the Voluntary Anti-Doping Association (VADA). The significance of this revelation cannot be understated, leading to the immediate cancellation of the bout and launching a comprehensive investigation.

Enter Robert Helenius.

On short notice, Helenius will be stepping up to fill the void left by Whyte. The bout, set for 12 rounds, will be the main event and will be broadcast exclusively on DAZN. Importantly, for fans who pre-ordered the event on pay-per-view via DAZN, there’s a silver lining: refunds will be available.

The night, though overshadowed by the unexpected change in the main event, promises not to be bereft of action. An international ensemble of fighters is set to showcase their skills. The list includes the likes of Filip Hrgovic, aiming for a chance against the eminent Oleksandr Usyk, Derek Chisora, a crowd-puller with his magnetic energy, and rising sensation Johnny Fisher.

Moreover, the undercard is shaping up to be as intriguing as the headliners. Campbell Hatton, George Liddard, and Maiseyrose Courtney, among others, are all set to prove their talent.

Anthony Joshua, in his usual stoic demeanor, acknowledged the shift, “This wasn’t in the script,” he said. Joshua’s respect for the sport and its athletes shines through. But make no mistake: his eyes are on the prize, always looking forward.

Helenius, on the other hand, exudes confidence. Describing himself as a “true Viking”, the urgency and excitement in his tone are palpable. With short notice, Helenius has a golden opportunity – one he’s not willing to squander.

In boxing, unpredictability is part of the allure. This Saturday promises not only punches and tactics but also the undying spirit of fighters, the drama of the unexpected, and a narrative that only boxing can deliver.

or those who have been following the unexpected changes in the bout between Anthony Joshua and Robert Helenius, here’s the essential information regarding viewing and tickets.

Firstly, for those who have already secured their tickets, there’s no need to worry: those tickets will remain valid for the event. Should a refund be required, ticketholders can seek it from the original point of purchase.

The change in fighters has not altered the broadcast arrangements. Joshua vs Helenius will be shown live and exclusively on DAZN. Existing subscribers can tune in as part of their regular DAZN subscription, with no Pay-Per-View purchase necessary. For those not yet subscribed, signing up is straightforward at DAZN.com, where monthly prices start at a reasonable £9.99.

Once subscribed, the DAZN app is widely accessible on various devices. Whether you’re watching on a smart TV, streaming devices like Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, or game consoles, mobile, and tablet, the process is user-friendly. Simply search for ‘DAZN’ in your device’s app store and download to begin watching.

Sky subscribers have a dedicated option to watch Joshua vs Helenius on DAZN through their Sky Q or Sky+ HD box. They can go to DAZN 1 HD channel 429 and follow the sign-up steps or visit DAZN.com/Sky to initiate the process.

In essence, despite the unexpected changes in the main event, the process of watching or attending has been made as seamless as possible.