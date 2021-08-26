Martillo Contreras Vs Corazon Juarez Headline Telemundo Friday 12AM/EST

Boxeo Telemundo makes its last stop of the summer series this Friday Aug.27th live from The White Sands Treatment Center in Plant City, FL. The Main Event billed “Ahora o Nunca”(Now or Never)features an intriguing clash In the featherweight division as Emerging Series Favorite WBC #15 WBA #8 Dennis “El Martillo” Contreras(24-10-1 22 KO’s) of Guadalajara Jalisco, Mexico makes his 3rd defense of his WBA Fedecentro title in a 10 round bout against Former 2x world title challenger Cesar “Corazón” Juárez(22-10-1 19 KO’s)of Mexico City, Mexico.

Dennis better know as “Martillo” is a on a knockout streak since arriving to the Telemundo airwaves last summer, making a big splash with a surprising 5th round knockout win over Colombian slugger Belmar Preciado(20-2)to capture his WBA title. Since then Martillo has stopped unbeaten Carlos Flores (20-0) and Cuban prospect Hairon Socarras(23-2). On Friday, Contreras looks to add Juarez to his hit list as he continues his quest for a much earned world title shot.

Juarez “War-EZ” who is managed by reowned boxing manager Sean Gibbons, is Standing in a similar scenario as Contreras, Juarez is looking to resurrect his career the same way Contreras did in his Telemundo debut. A win positions him in the world rankings and a chance to keep competing for a third world title opportunity.

Puerto Rico National teammates Bryan “The Hunter” Polaco and Omar “New Era” Rosario will both make appearances on the undercard. Polaco and Rosario wasted no time in turning pro after the postponement of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, making there anticipated debuts on Telemundo last summer in sucéssful fashion.

Bryan Polaco(4-0 3 KO’s)of San Juan, Puerto signed with All Star Boxing before making his debut. He will make his first 6 round appearance as he faces Justin Gunter(2-1 1 KO) of Danville, Virginia.

Omar “The New Era” Rosario(4-0 2 KO’s) inked with Top Rank promotional and Split T Management will make his 3rd appearance on Telemundo as he is set to face undefeated Marc Misiura(2-0 1 KO) of Scranton, PA over 4 rounds. This bout is bought to you by All Star Boxing in association with Top Rank.

Rounding off the undercard, JR middleweights Chris “Golden” Galeano(13-1 4 KO’s) who resides in Plant City, FL faces Marcus “Magic” Willis(20-7-2) of nearby Fort Meyers in a 8 round affair. The bout is bought to you by All Star Boxing, Inc in association with Pro Box Promotions.

Few tickets remain available by visiting https://events.eventgroove.com/event/All-Star-Boxing-In-Association-With-Probox-53030 or calling 813-309-9991.

“Martillo” Contreras Vs “Corazón” Juarez airs live at 12AM/EST on Telemundo.