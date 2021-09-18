Jose “El Rayo” Valenzuela defeats Deiner Berrio – Boxing Results

In an entertaining fight, undefeated lightweight prospect Jose ‘El Rayo’ Valenzuela (10-0, 6 KOs) defeated the tough Colombian Deiner Monstruo” Berrio (22-4-1, 13 KOs) by a 10 round unanimous decision on Saturday night at the Mechanics Bank Arena in Bakersfield, California.

(Credit: Sean Michael Ham / Premier Boxing Champions)

Valenzuela, 22, was hurt in the 10th round by a scorching right hand from Berrio, but he could recover quickly from the shot to finish strong.

The scores were 100-90, 99-91, 98-92. Boxing 247 scored it for Valenzuela by a 99-91.

It was an odd fight to watch, as the much taller 5’8″ Valenzuela was throwing machine gun-like punches at will against the shorter 5’6 1/2″ Berrio, 30, and it looked at times like he was going to knock him out.

Berrio would cover up and wait for five or six punches before he would unload with hard shots to the head of Valenzuela, who showed zero defensive ability. He was taking the hard shots flush from Berrio and showing a good chin.

Berrio had the advantage in punching power over Valenzuela, but he couldn’t let his hands go the way he needed to win.

If Berrio threw an additional 20 to 30 punches per round, he would have likely knocked out Valenzuela because he showed no ability to block anything that was thrown at him tonight, and I mean ANYTHING.

All in all, the performance was too flawed by Valenzuela to get excited about his future. He can’t fight like that against more polished fighters like Teofimo Lopez, Ryan Garcia, Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis, Vasily Lomachenko, or Richard Commey.

I could add another seven or eight fighters at 135 that would be a nightmare for Valenzuela to fight with his style. Unless Valenzuela can improve on defense, he’s not going to stay unbeaten for much longer.

It’s too bad Valenzuela turned pro at such an early age. He’d be better off staying in the amateur ranks for two or three years before fighting pro because he’s not ready.

Undercard results

Super bantamweight prospect Elon De Jesus (3-0-1, 2 KOs) fought to a six round draw against Rajon Chance (5-0-1, 5 KOs). The judges scored it 57-55 Chance, 56-56, and 56-56. Chance was knocked down in the fifth round, cut in the third round on his forehead.

This was another strange fight between two sluggers. In round four, De Jesus was penalized a point for throwing a rabbit punch. The action was sloppy in the fifth round, with Chance turning entirely around and paying the price with De Jesus nailing him repeatedly with shots.

Super featherweight Amed Medina (4-0, 3 KOs) defeated Abdur Abdullah (4-5) by a four round unanimous decision. The scores were 40-35, 40-35, and 40-35. Abdullah was knocked out in the first round.