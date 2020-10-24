Juan Francisco Estrada TKOs Carlos Cuadras – Boxing Results

Juan Francisco Estrada (41-3, 28 KOs) dispatched Carlos Cuadras 39-4-1, 27 KOs) in the 11th round on Friday evening in a fight that will be remembered for a long time by fans.

Estrada put Cuadras down twice in the 11th. After the second knockdown, both fighters traded until Estrada hurt Cuadras again. The referee then stopped it.

In the fight, Cuadras hit Estrada with a hard left hook that dropped him in the third. It looked like Estrada was trying to grab the ropes moments before getting hit by Cuadras. He clearly wasn’t ready to be hit.

The two warriors went toe-to-toe frequently, trading huge shots back and forth. Estrada wanted to box, but Cuadras wouldn’t let him. There wasn’t much strategy from either fighter. Cuadras was coming forward slugging it out, and Estrada was doing the same thing.

Towards the end of the fight, Estrada was throwing nonstop punches and wearing Cuadras down. Even though Cuadras was exhausted and hurt, he was still very dangerous and looking to take Estrada’s head off with every punch he threw.

In the first part of the contest, Estrada was doing his best to try and keep from getting hit. In the sixth round, Estrada changed his tactics and began to attack nonstop, fighting the way he did in his match against Roman Gonzalez in 2012.

The sheer volume of punches that Estrada was throwing wore down Cuadras to the point where he was exhausted and getting hurt in the 11th round.

Cuadras would come forward, resembling a torpedo with his head down, throwing shots with both hands. Even if Estrada wanted to try and box Cuadras, he couldn’t with him attacking like that.

Although Estrada did a good job of picking off Cuadras during his attack runs, he couldn’t do it often enough to avoid getting nailed with many big punches.

Cuadras’ size and power are more like a super bantamweight than a super flyweight, and he did a lot of damage to Estrada’s face.

Estrada had to dig deep and give everything he had to defeat Cuadras to retain his WBC super flyweight title at the TV Azteca Studios in Mexico City.

While the undercard fights on the DAZN streamed card was nothing special, the main event between the 30-year-old Estrada and former WBC 115-pound champion Cuadras was pure dynamite.

Cuadras might have gotten the win if his stamina wasn’t so shaky and his defense porous.

This is one of those fights where you want to see them go at it again as soon as possible. The heck with Estrada fighting Roman Gonzalez. It would be more interesting to see Estrada and Cuadras do it again, as long as they’re given enough time to recover from their war tonight.

October 23, 2020; Mexico City, Mexico; Juan Francisco Estrada and Carlos Cuadras during their Matchroom bout on October 23, 2020. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland/Matchroom. October 23, 2020; Mexico City, Mexico; Juan Francisco Estrada and Carlos Cuadras during their Matchroom bout on October 23, 2020. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland/Matchroom. October 23, 2020; Mexico City, Mexico; Juan Francisco Estrada and Carlos Cuadras during their Matchroom bout on October 23, 2020. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland/Matchroom. October 23, 2020; Mexico City, Mexico; Juan Francisco Estrada and Carlos Cuadras during their Matchroom bout on October 23, 2020. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland/Matchroom. October 23, 2020; Mexico City, Mexico; Juan Francisco Estrada and Carlos Cuadras during their Matchroom bout on October 23, 2020. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland/Matchroom. October 23, 2020; Mexico City, Mexico; Juan Francisco Estrada and Carlos Cuadras during their Matchroom bout on October 23, 2020. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland/Matchroom. October 23, 2020; Mexico City, Mexico; Juan Francisco Estrada and Carlos Cuadras during their Matchroom bout on October 23, 2020. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland/Matchroom. October 23, 2020; Mexico City, Mexico; Juan Francisco Estrada and Carlos Cuadras during their Matchroom bout on October 23, 2020. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland/Matchroom. October 23, 2020; Mexico City, Mexico; Juan Francisco Estrada and Carlos Cuadras during their Matchroom bout on October 23, 2020. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland/Matchroom. October 23, 2020; Mexico City, Mexico; Juan Francisco Estrada and Carlos Cuadras during their Matchroom bout on October 23, 2020. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland/Matchroom. October 23, 2020; Mexico City, Mexico; Juan Francisco Estrada after his Matchroom bout with Carlos Cuadras on October 23, 2020. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland/Matchroom. October 23, 2020; Mexico City, Mexico; Juan Francisco Estrada and Carlos Cuadras during their Matchroom bout on October 23, 2020. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland/Matchroom.

In the co-feature bout, Roman “Chocolatito” Gonzalez (50-2, 41 KOs) emerged victorious with a 12 round unanimous decision win over #3 WBA Israel Gonzalez (25-4, 11 KOs).

Chocolatito pressured Israel nonstop from the first round, and that approach was effective in wearing down the younger 23-year-old.

The scores were 118-110, 116-112, and 117-111.

It would have been interesting to see whether Chocolatito could have beaten Estrada tonight fighting the same way.

Chocolatito would need to be in a lot better condition for him to have a chance of winning. Roman looked soft in the midsection, and he visibly tired and taking breaks in the later rounds against Israel. But the younger fighter was unable to take advantage of Roman’s fatigue the way that someone like Estrada would.

October 23, 2020; Mexico City, Mexico; Roman Gonzalez and Israel Gonzalez during their Matchroom bout on October 23, 2020. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland/Matchroom. October 23, 2020; Mexico City, Mexico; Roman Gonzalez and Israel Gonzalez during their Matchroom bout on October 23, 2020. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland/Matchroom. October 23, 2020; Mexico City, Mexico; Roman Gonzalez and Israel Gonzalez during their Matchroom bout on October 23, 2020. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland/Matchroom. October 23, 2020; Mexico City, Mexico; Roman Gonzalez and Israel Gonzalez during their Matchroom bout on October 23, 2020. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland/Matchroom. October 23, 2020; Mexico City, Mexico; Roman Gonzalez and Israel Gonzalez during their Matchroom bout on October 23, 2020. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland/Matchroom. October 23, 2020; Mexico City, Mexico; Roman Gonzalez and Israel Gonzalez during their Matchroom bout on October 23, 2020. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland/Matchroom.

WBC flyweight champion Julio Cesar Martinez (17-1, 13 KOs) had an easy fight in stopping Moises Calleros (33-10-1, 17 KOs) in the second round.

The 25-year-old Martinez knocked Calleros down in the first round. After beating the daylights out of him in that round, Martinez continued thrashing him in the second. The referee decided he’d seen enough and called a halt to the fight at 2:42 of round two.