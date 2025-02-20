Zhilei Zhang Not Concerned About Agit Kabayel’s Expected Body Attack: “If He Goes To My Body, I Go To His Head!”

Unbeaten heavyweight contender Agit Kabayel is a known body puncher and plenty of experts feel the German’s efficiency at going to work downstairs will be his best tactic against the towering Zhilei Zhang, who 32 year old Kabayel will of course face as part of Saturday’s hugely stacked DAZN PPV card in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. But “Big Bang” Zhang says he is not concerned about his upcoming foe’s reputation as a fierce body puncher.

In fact, the big southpaw from China has all but welcomed Kabayel’s attempt at going to his body with his punches. Speaking with Queensbury at yesterday’s open workout, the 41-year-old had the following to say.

“I’m not worried about that. It won’t work on me,” Zhang said with regard to Kabayel’s expected body attack. “Because if he goes to my body, I go to his head. It’s that simple. Let’s see which one hurts more.”

Despite what Zhang has had to say, it seems inevitable Kabayel, 25-0(17) and coming off impressive stoppage wins over Arslanbek Makhmudov and Frank Sanchez, WILL try and bring the big man down with a sapping body attack. Makhmudov and Sanchez both found out how hard Kabayel hits when he goes to the midsection. Can Zhang, a big target who is not the fastest guy in the world, possibly avoid all of Kabayel’s blows to the body? But on the flip-side, what will happen if Kabayel stays in the pocket too long, if he gets greedy after landing some good wallops to the body? Might Zhang, 27-2-1(22) catch an in-close Kabayel with something nasty to the head?

This one is a fascinating fight, and both guys will be contesting the WBC interim title. The winner will be in a great position, the loser not so much, more so if it’s Zhang, who at his age doesn’t figure to have too many more years left in the sport at an elite level. So, who wins this one, and what will hurt more: Zhang’s headshots or Kabayel’s body blows?

I’m going for Kabayel to pull off a stunning late rounds KO over the giant, with the younger man’s body attacks sufficiently tiring Zhang and forcing him to leave his chin open due to the dropping of his hands.