Yunier Dorticos vs Andrew Tabiti on DAZN from Riga on June 15

Cuba’s Yunier Dorticos (23-1, 21 KOs) and USA’s Andrew Tabiti (17-0, 13 KOs) join Mairis Briedis & Krzysztof Glowacki when they continue their quest for the Ali Trophy in the 200lb division on June 15 at the Arena Riga in Riga, Latvia.





With the Judgement Day semi-finals taking place the same night the winners will go head-to-head after the battles have been settled.

Yunier Dorticos won a tough twelve round unanimous decision over Germany’s Mateusz Masternak in his quarter-final with scores of 116-112, 115-113 and 115-113. And Andrew Tabiti won a hard-fought decision by scores of 116-111, 115-112 and 114-113 over Russia’s Ruslan Fayfer to advance to the semi-final. Now the ‘KO doctor’ and ‘The Beast’ are about to clash in the Latvian capital

“It’s an honour and I’m extremely excited to fight in Riga, it’s a beautiful country with amazing people and culture,“ said Dorticos, the tournament No. 2 seed. “My game plan will be simple: Tabiti will learn why I’m called the ‘KO Doctor’. A doctor can operate at any level. It can be a quick procedure or a prolonged procedure. Regardless it will be very painfully for Tabiti.





“I can’t wait for the bell to ring because he’s an obstacle into the final and I will run him over like a train! I will win the semi-finals at all cost.”

The KO artist has the ultimate occasion of redeeming himself after last year’s semi-final defeat against Murat Gassiev.

“Once and for I will showcase why I’m the best and most exciting cruiserweight in the world to watch. To all the fans all over the world and to all the fans in Riga you can expect the best version of ‘The KO Doctor’. I’m bringing the fireworks on my fist and it will be a historic night in Riga!” said Dorticos.

“I’m looking forward to this fight in Riga,” said Tabiti, a rising star among legendary Floyd Mayweather’s promotion stable. “I’ve been waiting for the opportunity to prove I’m one of the best out there in my division since the beginning of my career. I believe this is the fight where I’ll show the world that I’m world champion material. My discipline and patience along with my boxing IQ make me confident that I will get the victory over Dorticos.”

June 15 marks the third time for the World Boxing Super Series to travel to Riga after a Season 1 quarter-final and semi-final, Mairis Briedis vs Mike Perez and Aleksandr Usyk vs Mairis Briedis, previously having been held at the Arena Riga in front of ecstatic capacity crowds.

Kalle Sauerland, Comosa’s Chief Boxing Officer said: “We said we wanted to make Riga into a fight city and I think we have already done that, but now we have raised the bar again and we truly make Riga into Las Vegas for one night. We are very excited to continue the Ali Trophy tradition in this great and now established fight city.

Tickets for the hotly-anticipated semi-finals on June 15 will soon go on sale. Fans in the U.S. and Canada can watch the Ali Trophy semi-finals LIVE, exclusively on DAZN.

Fans are encouraged to sign-up for Ticket Alerts to receive an email reminder when tickets can be purchased.