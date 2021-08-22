Yordenis Ugas win over Pacquiao was Not luck says Shawn Porter

Shawn Porter says Yordenis Ugas’ 12 round unanimous decision win over 42-year-old Manny Pacquiao last Saturday night didn’t involve luck at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Pacquiao’s legs looked gone and he was forced to stand and fight the bigger, stronger Ugas.

Ugas took advantage of an off night for Pacquiao by landing a lot of hard shots to pound out a decisive decision win. Although many of the rounds were close, Ugas did enough the earn the victory. The scores were 115-113, 116-112, and 116-112.

Ugas (27-4, 12 KOs) dominated an old-looking Pacquiao (62-8-2, 39 KOs), who looked his age in the fight and was unable to move around the ring the way he needed to.

Pacquiao and his trainer Freddie Roach failed to adjust to Yordenis’s style of fighting, and the match got away from them in rounds 10 through 12. Yordenis increased his punch output run away with the win.

After the fight, Ugas said he would give Pacquiao a rematch if he wants one, but thus far, it doesn’t appear the Filipino star will take him up on his offer. It might be a bad idea for Pacquiao to fight Yordenis against, as it’s a bad style match-up for him.

Ugas’ long arms, high guard, superb defense, and powerful shots make him a bad option for Pacquiao. If Pacquiao does come back, no one would blame if he chooses not to fight Ugas again.

“Amazing fight and amazing night, especially by Yordenis Ugas,” said Shawn Porter to Fighthype on Yordenis’ upset win of Manny Pacquiao. “That made the night. That capped it off.

“We were headed to a great night, and I think that everything people expected to get with Errol Spence Jr. and Manny Pacquiao, they got that. It just wasn’t the name behind it.

“Yordenis is next. To see Yordenis actually show up and perform. That’s what made the separation in terms of us being able to say, ‘Here’s the next guy. He’s somebody who locked up and beat Manny Pacquiao. That was not luck last night,” said Porter.

It definitely wasn’t luck that got Yordenis the win last night. He was all-around the better fighter than Pacquiao in this fight.

“I think he should retire. He said he was going to retire. I don’t think he can fight no more,” said WBA interim lightweight champion Rolando ‘Rolly’ Romero to Fighthub on him reacting to Pacquiao’s loss to Yordenis Ugas.

“Errol Spence right now? Errol Spence would have knocked him [Pacquiao] the f*** out. No, it’s the truth. I think Pacquiao needs to retire.”