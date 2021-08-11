Yordenis Ugas: A Winner Whatever Happens On August 21

As bad a break as the news that Errol Spence is unable to fight Manny Pacquiao as planned has been, for the fans, for Spence, and for Pacquiao, it’s been a big piece of the good luck stuff for Yordenis Ugas.

Whatever happens in the ring on August 21, Ugas has in many ways already won. And Ugas, a guy who for a time seemed unable to get a break in his big fights, suffering from some debatable scoring from the judges, deserves the good luck break that has come his way.

Of course, Ugas wants to now go and win the fight – and what a turn of events that would be – but he has already seen his profile go through the roof, and he can look forward to a nice payday.

Pacquiao, ever the classy guy, first expressed his hopes for a full recovery on the part of Spence (imagine losing out on the biggest, most challenging fight of your career, a chance to make a special kind of legacy, and being as classy as Manny is being!) and he then said he would not take Ugas for granted.

It could prove to be a very good fight a week on Saturday. Ugas, no big puncher, and, to be fair, not a fighter with an especially exciting style, has been in with some names before, in Shawn Porter (a 12 round split decision, the verdict called a definite robbery by Ugas’ trainer, Ismael Salas), Omar Figueroa (a 12 round unanimous decision win for Ugas) and Ray Robinson (a TKO win for Ugas).

The 35-year-old Cuban then beat Abel Ramos for the WBA “regular” title at 147, but he was then elevated to “super” champion after Pacquiao was stripped due to inactivity. There is then a backstory to Pacquiao Vs. Ugas.

But realistically, what kind of a fight can we look forward to on August 21? Ugas, 26-4(12), has never been stopped, he is a cute stylist who has plenty of experience, at amateur as well as pro-level, and he will almost certainly be super-motivated going into this by far and away the biggest fight of his life.

Can Pacquiao, 62-7-2(39), remain as motivated as he was in preparing for Spence? How will it affect Manny, who had been training to face a fellow southpaw but will now be going in with an orthodox opponent? Can Pac Man become the first man to KO Ugas? Will it be an action fight on August 21?

Another question that has been asked is, is this fight still a pay-per-view fight? It is, but should it be? It’s Manny Pacquiao, a total living legend, so we cannot grumble at the P-P-V price-tag remaining, can we? It will prove interesting seeing how many buys Pacquiao-Ugas brings in, though.

But Ugas has won the lottery, and now he wants to make 2021 his greatest ever year by defeating an all-time great. Can Ugas do it? This is no foregone conclusion of a winning fight for Pacquiao.