Would You Prefer To See Canelo Fight Caleb Plant Next, Or Golovkin?

We all know Mexican superstar Canelo Alvarez has a goal, an immediate goal: that of unifying all the belts at super-middleweight. So it seems a natural next fight for Canelo, the reigning WBA/WBO/WBC champ at 168 pounds, is one with Caleb Plant, the current IBF boss. Promoter Eddie Hearn told Chris Mannix of Sports Illustrated that Plant is “The only fight” for Canelo – “And hopefully Caleb Plant feels the same way. If we want to keep the great times coming in boxing, it’s the undisputed, the first Mexican undisputed champion at 168 pounds. It’s the one to make in September.”

But is it the one? The attraction of seeing Canelo attempt to make another piece of boxing history would/will prove interesting to fight fans, and in terms of opposing styles, Canelo Vs. Plant is an intriguing fight. Then again, we saw in graphic detail in the Billy Joe Saunders fight how Canelo, patient yet relentless, deals with a smart, fast and clever boxer. How about Canelo instead facing the one guy who proved he was as tough as he was, as smart as he was, and as strong as he was, and maybe still is – Gennady Golovkin?

Canelo, 56-1-2(38) has said that he is open to the possibility of a third and final fight with GGG, but that it would have to be at 168 pounds. Canelo’s days as a middleweight are seemingly gone forever. So, fight fans, what would you prefer to see next – Canelo going for history in a fight with Plant, or Canelo going for the deciding fight in his rivalry with Golovkin?

In an ideal world, both fights would happen, and maybe they will. But we are talking in terms of Canelo’s next fight. The 30-year-old, at his peak destroyer is coming off a comprehensive win over a slick boxer and, begging the 21-0(12) Plant’s pardon, most everybody feels Canelo would/will be too strong and powerful for Plant the way he was too strong and powerful for Saunders. But GGG, 41-1-1(36) has twice pushed Canelo to the brink, beating him even (beating him in both fights according to plenty of fans, this one included). Might GGG give Canelo another hard, hard time of things in a fight-three, this despite being aged 39 and having to move up in weight eight pounds?

Personally, I’d prefer to see Canelo fight Golovkin next, before GGG gets even older. By next May, GGG will be 40. The unification fight with Plant can wait until next May. Canelo should fight Triple-G a third time first. Agree or disagree?