Willie Monroe Jr Takes Swipe At Saunders’ Physique

Billy Joe Saunders is in the best shape of his career under Dominic Ingle for his September 16th World title defence. After some fitness issues in his last fight the Hertfordshire native has turned things around and is ripped and ready for ‘El Mongoose’.

Willie Monroe Jr however is one of the few that isn’t impressed with Saunders’ new found physique. Posting on Instagram, the former World title challenger argued: “[It] really doesn’t matter how good of shape a man can get into in 12 weeks when compared to a man who lives the ‘in-shape’ life.”





The American was also seemingly unimpressed by the trash talk leading up to the fight, with Monroe himself typically quiet, he’s been more vocal and has admitted to being ‘fired-up’ due to the Englishman’s words.

“I don’t call names and look for reasons why I should win because I already know I’m gonna win Sept 16th he will be locked in a ring with an animal!”

An action-packed evening of boxing sees Ilford Light-Heavy powerhouse Anthony Yarde fight for the Vacant WBO Inter-Continental Title; teenage Heavyweight sensation Daniel Dubois takes on AJ Carter for the Vacant Southern Area strap in only his fifth contest; knockout artist Joe Pigford fights for the Vacant WBO European Super-Welterweight title.

Some of the very best up-and-coming prospects in the country including Welling Super-Featherweight Archie Sharp; Ilford Super-Bantamweight Lucien Reid; Fulham Super-Middleweight Zak Chelli, New Malden Super-Middleweight Lerrone Richards and Erith Flyweight Jake Pettit feature. Ilford Welterweight Hamza Sheeraz, Tamworth Light-Heavyweight Ryan Hatton and Ilford Super-Middleweight Umar Sadiq all make their highly-anticipated pro debuts.





Willie Monroe Jr KO’ing Light-heavyweights In Saunders Training Camp?

Willie Monroe Jr’s camp recently posted a controversial photo showing the Middleweight contender standing over a reported Light-Heavyweight, who he’d knocked out during sparring.

New Yorker Monroe takes on undefeated WBO Middleweight World Champion Billy Joe Saunders at London’s Copper Box Arena on September 16, live on BT Sport and BoxNation.

‘El Mongoose’ also recently hosted a Facebook live Q&A session on his upcoming fight. When asked about whether Saunders trash talk had affected him the American was up front, “It’s definitely put some fire up under me. I think that’s a big mistake on his behalf. Last thing you want to do is make a nice guy mad.

“He’s going to get his ass beat and it’s going to be brutal, but it’s still going to be done with precision and intellect and patience.”

The former World Title challenger was also adamant that the WBO kingpin hadn’t faced an opponent like him before, “He’s never fought nobody like me. We can go down the list of everybody he’s fought.

“I’m glad I’m the underdog too, I’m about to come up. I’m getting fired up now talking about it!”.

Willie Monroe, Jr. Media Day Quotes and Videos

This past Tuesday at the Rochester Fight Factory, Willie Monroe, Jr. met a throng of media personel during his media day workout in advance of his September 16th showdown with WBO World Middleweight Champion Billy Joe Saunders at the Copper Box Arena in London, England.

Monroe held court and analyzed many topics regarding the fight and his career as he gets ready for his 2nd world title opportunity.

Below are quotes, video interviews and images from the event, which included a visit from Rochester Deputy Mayor Cedric Alexander.

MONROE QUOTES:

“I am battle tested, and I have gone through this and gave a good account of myself against Golovkin. This time, I am going to enjoy the moment a little more. I am enjoying the process.”

“Nothing is given to you, so I have to go take it.”

“I give people from my city hope.”

“The one thing that Golovkin and Canelo need, I am going to get my hands on, so they will have to see me.”

“Saunders is a little mouthy. I am a humble guy. It has me motivated, and come September 16th, he will have heck to pay.”

“I want my rematch with Triple-G, but I think Canelo is the more skilled fighter. It will be a great fight. I appreciate both of them for fighting each other.”

“I might feel like boxing his ears off, or I may want to get him out of there.”

“My application to boxing, shows that I am strongrt then these guys.”