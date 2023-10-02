Will Canelo Fight Terence Crawford Next? If Not, Who Next For The Mexican Superstar?

Canelo Alvarez doesn’t seem to be nearly as excited or as interested as we fans are when it comes to a fight being made between himself and rival pound-for-pounder Terence Crawford. Ever since “Bud” spoke about his very real desire to go up to 168 and “do what’s never been done before,” we have been calling for the super fight. And it would, in terms of hype, global fan interest and sheer intrigue, rank as a super fight if these two modern greats did meet.

But Canelo, happy due to his dominant win over Jermell Charlo, the 12-rounder leaving Canelo feeling “fresh” and satisfied, the 33 year old pleased as punch over the way he felt back to his best, does seem pretty lukewarm in terms of an interest level in making the Crawford fight.

“You know, I always say if the fight makes sense, why not?” Canelo said to reporters at the post-fight press conference that followed his one-sided win over Charlo. “But he [Crawford] is not in the plan. You know, like I say, if it makes sense, maybe. I don’t know right now.”

So, if it’s not Crawford next, then who might Canelo fight next? There is already talk of Canelo boxing over Cinco de Mayo weekend next May, and Canelo, being the superstar that he is, has no shortage of people wanting to fight him, Crawford included. Crawford, who may or may not have to go through with what most see as a pretty pointless rematch with Errol Spence next (“Bud” says the fight would have to happen at 147, this a weight Spence may no longer be able to make, we shall have to wait and see) might be the number-one pick as far as the fans go, but there are other great fights out there for the reinvigorated Canelo.

David Benavidez, how we would love to see Canelo fight this guy!

Dmitry Bivol, a rematch at 168?

Jaime Munguia-Edgar Berlanga winner, if these two do hook up as we are told is the plan, either exciting young warrior going up against Canelo would for sure be an exciting proposition.

As Canelo says, let him enjoy the Charlo victory, before he plots his next move. For now, Canelo is back, as in back to his best, and the best out there await him. As is always the case when you’re the Face of Boxing, which Canelo still very much is.