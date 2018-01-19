Weights: Spence 147, Peterson 146.75

SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING – 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT on SHOWTIME

IBF Welterweight World Championship





Errol Spence Jr.: 147 pounds

Lamont Peterson: 146 ¾ pounds

(Photo credit: Tom Casino/SHOWTIME)

Referee: Harvey Dock; Judges: Julie Lederman (N.Y.), Don Trella (Conn.), Steve Weisfeld (N.J.)

IBF Lightweight World Championship





Robert Easter Jr.: 134 ½ pounds

Javier Fortuna: 136 ½ pounds**

Referee: Ricky Gonzalez; Judges: Glenn Feldman (Conn.), John McKaie (N.Y.), Kevin Morgan (N.Y.)

**Fortuna does not make the 135-pound lightweight limit and cannot win IBF title. Fortuna initially weighed 136.8 pounds and measured 136.4 pounds after the two-hour allowance.





SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING PRELIMS – 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT On Facebook Live & YouTube

Light Heavyweight Bout – 10 Rounds

Marcus Browne: 175 ¾ pounds

Francy Ntetu: 174 ½ pounds

Heavyweight Bout – 10 Rounds

Adam Kownacki: 260 pounds

Iago Kiladze: 220 ½ pounds

FLASH QUOTES:

SPENCE:

“This is a tough challenge. If you know Lamont, you know he’s a tough fight but I came to dominate the division and it started with Kell Brook. I’m going to get Lamont Peterson and then I’m going to get the other welterweights that are out there.

“It’s definitely important not just to win the fight, but how I win the fight. I came to dominate the division and I came here to look good. I’m the future of the division and I’m the future of boxing.”

PETERSON:

“I wouldn’t say that Errol isn’t the bigger guy, I just believe that it doesn’t matter. It’s all about boxing skills.

“I think we’ll both make each other look pretty good, but I’m going to win.”