Boxing Promoter Offers Trump And Biden The Chance To Settle It In The Ring

Boston Boxing Promotions would like to formally offer President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden a stage to settle their differences at their next fight card on April 28 at the Castleton Banquet and Conference Center in Windham, New Hampshire.





“We’re accustomed to being in the middle of two men who desire to, and feel capable of, knocking each other out. The outcome of this fight could be more significant to the winner than emerging victorious in the New Hampshire primaries,” said Boston Boxing Promotion’s President Peter Czymbor.

“With the stakes of gaining political leverage and bragging rights between two men, who we assume desire to run, or continue to run, the country, this could be the most significant boxing match in history. With neither of them having any combat sport experience we know of, both being in their 70’s, and it being both of their pro debuts, this is an evenly matched contest on paper that we think would live up to expectations for the fans.”

Trump, despite never having fought, is a member of the Atlantic City Boxing Hall of Fame for the series of high profile fights he hosted and bankrolled at his Atlantic City casinos in the 1980’s including Mike Tyson’s heavyweight title fight with Michael Spinks and Evander Holyfield’s first heavyweight title defense against George Foreman.

Earlier this week, Biden said, “I’d take him behind the gym and beat the hell out of (Trump),” referred to himself as a “pretty damn good athlete” and seemed to refer to Trump as, “the fattest, ugliest SOB in the room.”





Trump responded by Tweeting, “Crazy Joe Biden is trying to act like a tough guy. Actually, he is weak, both mentally and physically, and yet he threatens me, for the second time, with physical assault. He doesn’t know me, but he would go down fast and hard, crying all the way.”

Boston Boxing Promotions feels the most honorable way to settle this dispute is in the confines of a boxing ring under the auspices of a state regulatory commission. As long as both men agree and pass their pre-fight physicals, EKG’s, blood tests and dilated eye exams, the promotion would like to make this bout happen for the fans.

Tickets for the April 28, 2018 Championship Boxing event in Windham, NH are on sale now at www.BoxingNH.com.

*As of press time, neither Donald Trump nor Joe Biden have agreed to this fight.