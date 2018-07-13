Wasiru, Commey on weight for Ghana super bantamweight title fight

Wasiru ‘Gyata Bi’ Mohammed and Raymond ‘Chorkor Banku’ Commey both made the required weights at Friday morning’s weigh-in to set up their clash for the Ghana national super bantamweight championship at the Bukom Boxing Arena tomorrow night.





Undefeated Mohammed (10-0, 8 KOs) tilted the scales at 122 lbs whilst the vastly experienced Commey (18-0, 1O KOs) came in at 120 lbs, paving the way for what will be a first defence of the title Mohammed won by scoring a round one KO of compatriot, Kamarudeen Boyefio back in May.

“This is going to be a routine win for me, I respect Chorkor Banku but he will be no match for me at this point in time. I have big dreams and my managers also have big plans for me but I’m focused on winning this fight first but the sky is the limit,” Wasiru Mohammed said shortly after the weigh-ins.

But not to be cowed into submission is the good old Commey, a former Ghana, West Africa and WBA Pan-African super bantamweight champion who is coming off losing a bid for the WBO Africa junior featherweight title to another upcoming Ghanaian boxer, Isaac Sackey in April.

“Nothing can put any fear in me, I have seen it all and I’m coming into this fight just to win. I promise my fans to expect victory and come early to see me teach him some few lessons in boxing,” responded 30 year old Commey.





Meanwhile, other boxers featuring on the undercard also weighed ahead of the E&J Boxing Promotions event on Saturday night including highly rated Prince Oko Nartey (4-0, 3 KOs) and opponent, Richard Ashong for their super middleweight bout scheduled for 8 rounds.

Pride of Ashaiman, Abraham ‘Ebo Electric’ Afful scaled 149 lbs but his opponent for their welterweight contest scheduled for 8 rounds, Justice Addy failed to show up for the weigh-in, same as debutant Eric Quarm whose scheduled first ever opponent, Daniel Akornu did not attend the mandatory pre-fight event.

Concluding what is expected to be a thrilling night of fight action from Ghana’s plush boxing stadium is the super featherweight clash between former opponent of current WBO junior featherweight champion, Isaac ‘Royal Storm’ Dogboe, Emmanuel Pappoe (20-5, 18 KOs) and undefeated Success Tetteh (5-0, 3 KOs).

“E&J Promotions is here to help push young and promising boxers up to fulfil their ambitions. Wasiru is the first boxer we have started work with but we are also looking at a lot of others and all is aimed at producing more world champions for Ghana,” said Ellis Quashigah, CEO of E&J Promotions.





“We assure the general public of exciting fights on Saturday and retreat all to go grab your tickets to join us watch good boxing,” Mr. Quashigah added.