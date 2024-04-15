Warren Vs. Hearn – 5 Vs. 5 Line Up Official: Wilder vs. Zhang, Hrgovic vs. Dubois, Ford vs. Ball

The official line up of fights to feature on the ‘Five Vs. Five’ card is now confirmed. On June 1 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – supporting the massive, it-needs-no-support, light heavyweight showdown between unbeaten 175 pound champions Artur Beterbiev and Dmitry Bivol – will be the following fights:

Deontay Wilder Vs. Zhilei Zhang

Filip Hrgovic Vs. Daniel Dubois

Ray Ford Vs. Nick Ball

Willy Hutchinson Vs. Craig Richardson

Hamzah Sheeraz Vs. Ammo Williams.

No fight fan out there can possibly be at all dispirited, disappointed or anything like critical about this slew of fights. Not at all. In fact, most of these fights can’t be looked at as anything other than 50-50 affairs.

The light heavyweight showdown for all four belts is a mouthwatering fight all by itself, and again, Bivol Vs. Beterbiev would have been a seller without a stellar supporting card. But we have the guaranteed slugfest between “Big Bang” Zhang and Wilder, the featherweight clash between Ford and Ball (which might just prove to be the fight of the night on June 1), and the other bouts to keep us fight fans company on the night.

Nothing but credit goes out to the powers that be who have got this show on the road, and, as cliché as it may be to say it or to write it, we fans will be the real winners here.

2024 really is shaping up as one of THE biggest years in boxing. Ever.

So, fellow fight fan, get busy trying to pick the winners from the list of fights we will settle in to watch on June 1! And which fight here are YOU most looking forward to seeing? Personally speaking, as great as the 126 pound battle between Ford and Ball is a dead cert to be, it has to be that collision of the big men, between Wilder and Zhang, that will ensure my P-P-V cash!

Who wins this fight, and how many rounds will Zhang and Wilder share a ring for before someone falls, and hard?

Updated Fight Card: